San Diego, CA

thevalleybusinessjournal.com

Temecula Valley Hospital Offers the Da Vinci® Xi

The da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The system is an advanced robotic platform designed to expand the surgeon’s capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
Coast News

Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Wimatex Acquires 70,262 SQFT Office Portfolio in North San Diego for Nearly $14MM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – December 2, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 70,262-square-foot multi-tenant Class A office portfolio in the cities of Vista and Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 1800 Thibodo Rd and 1959 Palomar Oaks Way, the two-building portfolio was 100% leased at the time of sale and was acquired by Wimatex, inc. for approximately $13.94 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Government Technology

San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan

(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes

“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M

Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

Carlsbad Affordable Housing Project Covers Two Sites

A $30.7 million affordable senior housing development by Sabre Springs-based Affirmed Housing has opened in Carlsbad. Built as two three-story buildings on separate but nearby sites in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood, Windsor Pointe has 48 rental apartments and two manager’s apartments – one in each building. The two...
CARLSBAD, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Rancho Santa Fe Covenant won’t change racist coding

Rancho Santa Fe’s Covenant Association, basically a quasi-governmental homeowners association dating to the community’s founding in the 1920s, refuses to change the covenant designation that harkens back to racist restrictions in its original 1928 documentation despite the 1948 outlawing of the practice by the United States Supreme Court, sources say.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

