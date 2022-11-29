Read full article on original website
Related
delmartimes.net
‘An incredible journey’: Local doctor named new director of Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health
Calling La Jolla a “rare ecosystem” of science discovery and health care, La Jolla resident Dr. Joseph Califano III has taken on the role of director at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, succeeding Dr. Scott Lippman. Califano now is the head of the region’s only...
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
Temecula Valley Hospital Offers the Da Vinci® Xi
The da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The system is an advanced robotic platform designed to expand the surgeon’s capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
Coast News
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit
OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
theregistrysocal.com
Wimatex Acquires 70,262 SQFT Office Portfolio in North San Diego for Nearly $14MM
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – December 2, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 70,262-square-foot multi-tenant Class A office portfolio in the cities of Vista and Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 1800 Thibodo Rd and 1959 Palomar Oaks Way, the two-building portfolio was 100% leased at the time of sale and was acquired by Wimatex, inc. for approximately $13.94 million.
County treasurer: pay property taxes or face penalties
San Diego County property owners have until Dec. 12 to pay their property taxes or risk paying a fine, said a press release sent by the county treasurer’s office.
Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 3: The 'spiral effect' of homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
San Diego weekly Reader
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes
“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
San Diego Business Journal
10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M
Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
NBC San Diego
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
San Diego mayor signs executive order directing action on fentanyl crisis
An executive order was signed Tuesday by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, directing further action to address the fentanyl crisis, the mayor's office announced in a press release.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
Tom York on Business: Camping World Buys 2 Local RV Dealerships Amid Dip in Demand
Illinois-based outdoor recreation retailer Camping World Holdings said it is acquiring family-owned RV Solutions here in San Diego. The deal includes two landmark outlets, RV Solutions and Airstream of San Diego — along with a repair center in El Cajon. The acquisition should be final early next year, according...
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Affordable Housing Project Covers Two Sites
A $30.7 million affordable senior housing development by Sabre Springs-based Affirmed Housing has opened in Carlsbad. Built as two three-story buildings on separate but nearby sites in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood, Windsor Pointe has 48 rental apartments and two manager’s apartments – one in each building. The two...
escondidograpevine.com
Rancho Santa Fe Covenant won’t change racist coding
Rancho Santa Fe’s Covenant Association, basically a quasi-governmental homeowners association dating to the community’s founding in the 1920s, refuses to change the covenant designation that harkens back to racist restrictions in its original 1928 documentation despite the 1948 outlawing of the practice by the United States Supreme Court, sources say.
La Mesa company and its owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID cleaner
A La Mesa sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
Comments / 0