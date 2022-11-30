ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Will Lionel Messi ’s last shot at World Cup glory end when Argentina face Poland?

The sides go head to head on the final Group C matchday in Qatar, with neither having yet secured a place in the knockout stages.

FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updates

Poland began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Mexico, before Robert Lewandowski netted his first ever World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia . Meanwhile, Messi’s penalty was not enough for Argentina as they fell 2-1 to the Saudis in a stunning upset, before the Paris Saint-Germain star found a moment of inspiration in kickstarting a 2-0 win against Mexico .

A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – which plays out at the same time as this clash. Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The match is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

The expectation is that Poland will field the same starting line-up as in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out.

Meanwhile, the Argentina squad is in good health, but if coach Lionel Scaloni is to make changes then they are more likely to come in defence and midfield than the frontline.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Di María

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Swiderski; Lewandowski

Odds

Poland - 13/2

Argentina - 1/2

Draw - 31/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Argentina to make hard work of it but ultimately scrape past Poland for a vital win. Poland 1-2 Argentina .

