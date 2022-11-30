ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
 6 days ago

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup , with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.

FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updates

Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game in Qatar, before the star striker finally scored a world-championship goal in the victory over the Saudis .

A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – which plays out at the same time as this clash. Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The match is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

The expectation is that Poland will field the same starting line-up as in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out.

Meanwhile, the Argentina squad is in good health, but if coach Lionel Scaloni is to make changes then they are more likely to come in defence and midfield than the frontline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpo0I_0jRat7GC00

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Di María

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Swiderski; Lewandowski

Odds

Poland - 13/2

Argentina - 1/2

Draw - 31/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Argentina to make hard work of it but ultimately scrape past Poland for a vital win. Poland 1-2 Argentina .

Related
The Independent

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

The quarter-finals of the World Cup are upon us and England are facing their toughest opposition yet in France. The second round has led to some tasty fixtures, with Netherlands vs Argentina the potential pick of this round along with England’s clash with France. Will Mbappé show Jude Bellingham a thing or two? Will Messi’s sheer willpower lead to Argentina going all the way? And will Cristiano Ronaldo hinder or help Portugal’s progression?Miguel Delaney answers your questions in You Ask The Questions. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk says Netherlands are not focusing on stopping Lionel Messi

Virgil Van Dijk insists the Netherlands are preparing for far more than Lionel Messi alone in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.Messi has, once again, proved Argentina’s inspiration in Qatar and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is aiming to cap his glittering career by guiding his side to success in next week’s final.Yet defender Van Dijk knows Dutch hopes do not just rest on whether they can stop Paris St Germain’s former Barcelona talisman.The Liverpool centre-back said at a press conference: “He’s one of the best players of all time, obviously. He has done it for so many years.“I would...
The Associated Press

Fired state TV chief's World Bank job shocks many in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland’s state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government. Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and political ambitions.” “I have always thought that there is no life outside politics. Well, there is,” Kurski tweeted. The World Bank has no influence on the choice of representatives proposed by governments, the organization’s press office said by email. Critics had some harsh words about the appointment.
The Independent

Qatar World Cup: Fifa accused of being ‘complicit’ in ‘human rights travesty’

The family of jailed World Cup whistleblower Abdullah Ibhais has accused Fifa and president Gianni Infantino of “callous indifference” and being “complicit” in a “human rights travesty”, which is “tearing apart” his young family.“We refuse to back down,” a statement read. “We call upon the Qatari authorities for Abdullah’s immediate release, and ask all human rights organisations, journalists, activists, players and the audience of the World Cup to raise their voices and call for Freedom for Abdullah.”Ibhais’s case was referred on Wednesday to a team of UN human rights experts, which the family hope will result in an official...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Kyle Walker addresses media ahead of England’s quarter-final with France

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”England meanwhile look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

Germany’s Scholz warns against new Cold War as Russia says 9 killed in Luhansk shelling

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region have said that nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk in the east of the region.Elsewhere in Ukraine, civilians have been suffering from a wave of shelling from Russia, who have targeted key energy infrastructure as well as civilians.As the war rages on, leaders have warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing up the world.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, rather than dividing the world into blocks.Mr Scholz shared his views in an opinion piece...
The Independent

‘No question of Russian involvement’ in alleged German coup, says Kremlin

Russia has denied any involvement in an alleged coup in Germany.The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the incident was nothing to do with them. They were drawn to comment after German police carried out raids across the country and arrested 25 members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. Officials in Berlin said they were looking into any possible link to Moscow involvement.The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power, said officials.Among those arrested was a Russian citizen.However, Moscow said there was no involvement whatsoever from Russia.“This appears to be a German internal...
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

‘I can’t wait to see rain’: Kyle Walker welcomes possibility of World Cup rain

Rain “could be a reality” for England’s World Cup quarter-final tie with France – much to the relief of Kyle Walker.Footage posted on Wednesday by the Qatar Meteorology Department showed heavy rain and what appeared to be a tornado near Ras Laffan.The northern industrial hub is near the Al Bayt Stadium which will host Saturday’s game.#رأس_لفان الآن #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 #كأس_العالم_2022 #قطر_2022#الدوحة #قطر #Doha #Qatar #WorldcupQatar2022 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/pHTt4VwNHf— أرصاد قطر (@qatarweather) December 7, 2022The department earlier this week forecast Qatar will be “affected by a rainy state of varying intensity at intermittent intervals” from Wednesday until Saturday.BBC weather presenter and meteorologist...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’

Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
The Independent

Discovery of world’s oldest DNA breaks record by one million years

Scientists have identified two-million-year-old DNA for the first time – breaking the previous record by one million years.The microscopic fragments, found in ice age sediment in northern Greenland, are twice the age of the previous oldest DNA, which was sampled from a Siberian mammoth bone.The DNA from Greenland has been used to map a two-million-year-old ecosystem and it is hoped it could give clues on how best to counteract the “devastating impact of global warming”.Scientists also discovered evidence of animals, plants and microorganisms including reindeer, hares, lemmings, birch and poplar trees.Researchers found Mastodon, an ice age mammal, roamed as far...
The Independent

Under China's 'zero COVID,' uncertainty reigns and unsettles

As coronavirus cases rose in Shanghai earlier this year and the city's lockdown stretched from weeks to months, Leah Zhang’s feeling of suffocation grew.Though she could walk around campus freely, she was robbed of weekends spent seeing concerts in the city. She couldn’t stomach the cafeteria food — too sweet for her taste buds accustomed to the spicy Sichuanese cuisine she grew up with.When her boyfriend told her he would “always trust” Shanghai’s government, she broke up with him. After censors took down a video compilation called Voices of April with some of the most defining moments of the...
The Independent

Kyle Walker: England will not roll out red carpet for Kylian Mbappe and France

Kyle Walker insists England will not be rolling out the red carpet for France’s great entertainers in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash.Most of the talk since the tie was confirmed has surrounded Kylian Mbappe and how England can stop a man who leads the golden boot race with his five goals in Qatar.The World Cup holders also boast the likes of Olivier Giroud – who has overtaken Thierry Henry to become Les Bleus’ all-time leading goalscorer – and Antoine Griezmann.But Walker is not prepared for England to become theatre-goers as he backed Gareth Southgate’s men to show what they can...
The Independent

Xi Jinping lands in Saudi Arabia to meet crown prince ahead of first China-Arab States Summit

Xi Jinping landed in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit that includes bilateral meetings with the country’s rulers and his Middle East counterparts. Mr Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh starting Wednesday, after an invitation from the Islamic kingdom.This is Mr Xi’s third visit abroad since the Covid pandemic struck the world in 2020 and his first visit to Saudi Arabia in seven years after his last diplomatic trip in 2016.The kingdom’s state media reported that Mr Xi will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi King Salman bin...
The Independent

US to boost natural gas exports to UK in energy partnership

The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the agreement Wednesday as part of a larger effort to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilize Western energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear power and renewables. The U.K.-U.S. Energy Security and Affordability Partnership will be steered by a new group led by senior British and White House...
The Independent

‘Enemies of democracy’: German police arrest far-right extremists and foil ‘plot to overthrow state’

German police have arrested 25 suspected far-right extremists allegedly plotting to overthrow the state in an armed coup.About 3,000 police carried out a series of raids across Germany on Wednesday and arrested members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. German media reports say the group included ex-military figures and a minor aristocrat called Prince Heinrich XIII. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation”. Germany’s top security official said the group was “driven by violent coup fantasies and conspiracy ideologies.”The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power. Prosecutors said...
The Independent

Strike news – live: Airport and border force strike adds to Christmas travel chaos

Customs workers have voted to strike at major airports over Christmas, threatening further travel chaos during the busy holiday period.The PCS union said around 1,000 border force officials at passport control would walk over a pay and jobs dispute from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.Union boss Mark Serwokta admitted the airport strikes would have a “significant impact” on Britons’ travel plans.Meanwhile, emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” to tackle...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

