kggfradio.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs Shooting Charged
The suspect in the Baxter Springs shooting has been charged. 41-year-old Kyle Butts has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond. Autopsies are scheduled to take...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
Lawrence County Record
Deaths of two Miller residents declared murder-suicide, identities released
12/01/2022 - Information Released on Death Investigation Near Miller. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on the death investigation that occurred just west of Miller on Monday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a well being check west of Miller after a call had been...
kggfradio.com
Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide
A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
kggfradio.com
Victims in Baxter Springs Shooting Identified
The victims in the Baxter Springs Shooting have been identified. 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy, of Anderson MO, and 59-year-old Craig Guinn, of Pineville MO, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending an autopsy later this week. 27-year-old Seth Guinn, of Pineville MO, was transported to Freeman hospital where he is still in critical condition.
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.
Oklahoma Man Who Murdered His Mother, Injured Another Sentenced
An Oklahoma man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
cherokeephoenix.org
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner provides update on Sallisaw veterans center
SALLISAW – Due to some work that had to be redone on the facility, the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs’ new veterans center in Sallisaw may not be ready until April 2024. The $75 million long-term care facility will sit on 90-acres on U.S. Highway 59, just south...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
State Championship 6A-1 Bixby takes on Owasso
Tonight all eyes are on Owasso and Bixby as they go head-to-head for the second time this season and it all comes down to the title game.
