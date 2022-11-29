ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas, OK

kggfradio.com

Suspect in Baxter Springs Shooting Charged

The suspect in the Baxter Springs shooting has been charged. 41-year-old Kyle Butts has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond. Autopsies are scheduled to take...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year

MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Deaths of two Miller residents declared murder-suicide, identities released

12/01/2022 - Information Released on Death Investigation Near Miller. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on the death investigation that occurred just west of Miller on Monday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a well being check west of Miller after a call had been...
MILLER, MO
kggfradio.com

Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide

A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
CHETOPA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Victims in Baxter Springs Shooting Identified

The victims in the Baxter Springs Shooting have been identified. 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy, of Anderson MO, and 59-year-old Craig Guinn, of Pineville MO, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending an autopsy later this week. 27-year-old Seth Guinn, of Pineville MO, was transported to Freeman hospital where he is still in critical condition.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
KRMG

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR

