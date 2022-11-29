Read full article on original website
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Players of the Year Announced
Sports in Kansas Offensive & Defensive Players of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine the annual player of the year awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Players of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Click here for the all of the finalists for POY awards. Top 11-33 players have also been released here. Bios/capsules from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows towns in western Kansas
As high winds blow through Kansas, many towns on the west side of the state are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
WIBW
K-State QB commit named Kansas High School Football Player of the Year
MAIZE, Kan. (WIBW) - Avery Johnson of Maize was named the 2022 MaxPreps Kansas High School Football Player of the Year on Wednesday. The 6′3″, 170-pound quarterback helped lead the Maize Eagles to a 12-1 season where they reached the Class 5A state championship. Johnson threw for 2,750 yards and 29 touchdowns to only three interceptions while rushing for over 800 yards and 15 scores on 98 attempts.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pratt Tribune
Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas
Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
Kansan Justin Aaron keeps momentum, moves on to top 8 in ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of “The Voice” on Tuesday night. Aaron was saved by his fans after receiving enough votes to move on to the next round. He will perform again on Dec. 5 for the live semi-finals. Aaron was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas […]
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Woman killed by semi in southwest Kansas crash
A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday afternoon.
Kansas sees taxes fall 5.3% short of expectations
Kansas collected 5.3% less in taxes than expected in November, the first
KWCH.com
KBI Director Kirk Thompson announces retirement
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson, who served in that role for 11 years, announced his retirement, effective Jan. 10, 2023. Thompson, who grew up in Great Bend first served as a deputy with the Barton County Sheriff’s Department in 1976, when he was 19. He then moved to Topeka in 1979 after joining the KBI as a special agent. He served in several supervisory roles, working his way up the ranks to Assistant Director and Associate Director. In July 2011, Attorney General Derek Schmidt appointed Thompson as the 12th Director of the KBI.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
KAKE TV
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Kansas transportation secretary, deputy resign
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey have resigned. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced their official departure from the agency on Tuesday. Lorenz served as Transportation Secretary since March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. […]
Now That’s Rural: Amelia Earhart
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport — it’s the nation’s capitol.
KAKE TV
Kansas on track to begin phasing out sales tax on groceries next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is on track to implement a new law to phase out the state’s sales tax on groceries over three years. The governor signed the "Axe the Food Tax" legislation in May, and she said the Kansas Department of Revenue has published its notice to initiate those changes.
How many people are on death row in Kansas?
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
Warm, windy Friday will increase fire risk in NW Kansas
After a chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the mercury to jump in the coming days. The high Thursday is expected to be in the upper-50s, rising all the way to the mid-70s by Friday. Windy conditions, dry vegetation and low humidity...
