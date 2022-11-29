ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
GLEN CARBON, IL
clarksvillenow.com

Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
KIRKWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Godfrey Snowflake Festival is Friday

Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Richard L. Draper

Richard L. Draper, 92, died at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 31, 1930, in East Alton, he was the son of Jack and Lillian (Emery) Draper. Mr. Draper served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an airline mechanic for TWA Airlines after over 50 years of service. He married Nina Lee McNelly on October 22, 1955, in Godfrey. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2021. Surviving is two daughters, Karen Richter (Eric) of Highland and Tracey Draper of Jerseyville, one son, Randy Draper (Cindy) of Medora, four grandchildren, Logan Draper, Grace Draper, Dylan McNear, and Nicholas Draper, a great-grandchild, Jayda Draper, and nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Emery, and two sisters, Helen Grant and Alice Emery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Pastor Jeff Short will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Final First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.

How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
BELLEVILLE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked

St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

"Do The Right Thing For The Right Reasons:" New Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor Takes Oath Of Office

EDWARDSVILLE — New Sheriff Jeff Connor promised to “faithfully” serve the residents of Madison County today in a ceremony at the courthouse. Connor became the 47th sheriff of Madison County as former Third Judicial Circuit Judge James Hackett administered his oath of office. Jeff's wife, Elizabeth, stood beside him. Retired Sheriff John Lakin presented him with a new badge.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

