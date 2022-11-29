Richard L. Draper, 92, died at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 31, 1930, in East Alton, he was the son of Jack and Lillian (Emery) Draper. Mr. Draper served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an airline mechanic for TWA Airlines after over 50 years of service. He married Nina Lee McNelly on October 22, 1955, in Godfrey. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2021. Surviving is two daughters, Karen Richter (Eric) of Highland and Tracey Draper of Jerseyville, one son, Randy Draper (Cindy) of Medora, four grandchildren, Logan Draper, Grace Draper, Dylan McNear, and Nicholas Draper, a great-grandchild, Jayda Draper, and nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Emery, and two sisters, Helen Grant and Alice Emery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Pastor Jeff Short will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO