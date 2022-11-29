Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Lindsey Lankford From Glen Carbon Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates Lindsey Lankford from Glen Carbon, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by providing sensory support to students with disabilities. Lindsey worked in the special education classroom at her school for six years. She also...
stlpublicradio.org
Sorority turns founder’s north St. Louis home into a museum honoring Black women
Members of the Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first Black sorority, plan to convert the north St. Louis home of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, one of the sorority’s national founders, into a museum that highlights the achievements of Black women. The chapter’s nonprofit, the Ivy Alliance...
stlpublicradio.org
Former Alderman Terry Kennedy remembers his late twin brother, Gary 'Dhati' Samuel Kennedy
Former St. Louis Alderman Terry Kennedy was culturally reflective when discussing the recent passing of his twin brother, Gary (Dhati) Samuel Kennedy. Most St. Louisans knew him as “Dhati Majaliwa” which in Kiswahili means “Free will, determination, and talented.”. “There’s an African tradition that says twins hold...
clarksvillenow.com
Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
advantagenews.com
Godfrey Snowflake Festival is Friday
Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
edglentoday.com
Richard L. Draper
Richard L. Draper, 92, died at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 31, 1930, in East Alton, he was the son of Jack and Lillian (Emery) Draper. Mr. Draper served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an airline mechanic for TWA Airlines after over 50 years of service. He married Nina Lee McNelly on October 22, 1955, in Godfrey. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2021. Surviving is two daughters, Karen Richter (Eric) of Highland and Tracey Draper of Jerseyville, one son, Randy Draper (Cindy) of Medora, four grandchildren, Logan Draper, Grace Draper, Dylan McNear, and Nicholas Draper, a great-grandchild, Jayda Draper, and nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Emery, and two sisters, Helen Grant and Alice Emery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Pastor Jeff Short will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 1 to 7
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
advantagenews.com
Final First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked
St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
Celebrate the Holidays Atop St. Louis with a 360 Pop-Up
Up on the Rooftop will offer holiday-themed cocktails and a winter-wonderland overhaul
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
edglentoday.com
"Do The Right Thing For The Right Reasons:" New Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor Takes Oath Of Office
EDWARDSVILLE — New Sheriff Jeff Connor promised to “faithfully” serve the residents of Madison County today in a ceremony at the courthouse. Connor became the 47th sheriff of Madison County as former Third Judicial Circuit Judge James Hackett administered his oath of office. Jeff's wife, Elizabeth, stood beside him. Retired Sheriff John Lakin presented him with a new badge.
KSDK
Health experts warn of 'Tripledemic'
Hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with people suffering from the flu. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
