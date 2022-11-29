PANAMA CITY − For Alexandra Murphy, trade schools are important because they help people learn skills needed to create brighter futures. As chief community relations officer of Tom P. Haney Technical College, Murphy said the school located in Panama City still has openings in four of its 18 education programs offered in the spring 2023 semester. The available programs are for aviation mechanics, automotive collision repair, marine mechanics and medical administrative specialists. ...

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO