Knoxville, TN

WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant

KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
CAWOOD, KY
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football bowl possibilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four conference championship games will decide how the final pieces fit into this year’s college football bowl schedule. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams...
KNOXVILLE, TN

