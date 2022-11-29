Read full article on original website
The Loss of a Young Newtown Mother, Local Teacher Leaves Community Grieving
A Bucks County native and local teacher’s recent passing has left several communities mourning her and remembering her story. Jillian Mele wrote about the late local teacher and mother for 6ABC. The sudden loss of 30-year-old Jennifer Krasna, a Newtown mother and teacher who was loved and adored by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton School Board to make changes to closure plan; approves contracts
SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board plans to alter the administration’s proposal to close three elementary schools. At a meeting that also included approving new five-year contracts for teachers and paraprofessionals, the board discussed the reconfiguration plan for the first time since holding three town-hall meetings last month.
Here’s what N.J., Easton Area schools are doing to map schools to help police in emergencies
All schools in New Jersey will be required to provide police floor plans, aerial images, and other information to create digital maps of the buildings to help first responders in the event of mass shootings and other emergencies. The new law comes two weeks after the Easton Area School District...
wmmr.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
lafayette.edu
Walking in a winter wonderland
In an event that brought the Lafayette College and Easton area communities together, the Quad was transformed with beautiful lights to mark the start of the winter season Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson. President Nicole Hurd welcomed members of the campus and Easton area communities to witness the first-ever lighting...
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
abc27.com
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in Lehigh Valley
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LehighValleyLive.com
Provini era starts at Northampton wrestling with abundance of ability
Coach: Joe Provini (1st year as head coach; 12 years as an assistant at Nazareth) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 13-2, 7-1 EPC; 3rd at District 11 3A duals. Twitter/social media: Northampton Wrestling Twitter; Team Website:Instagram (Northampton Area Wrestling Club); Facebook (Northampton Area Wrestling Club) Returning wrestlers: Jr. Kody Ziegenfus...
buckscountyherald.com
Owowcow Creamery launches new retail initiative
As this year’s holiday season ramps up, Bucks County premium ice cream brand Owowcow is launching a new retail program with a dual purpose: to partner with like-minded, mission-driven businesses who support local growers, and to help combat food insecurity. “We’re hoping to find a new collection of retail...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in East Stroudsburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in East Stroudsburg, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brothers from Lackawanna County diagnosed with leukemia within a year of each other
ARCHBALD, Pa. — In many ways, three-year-old Jaxxon Kochis and two-year-old Abel Kochis from Archbald are just like any other boys their age. They like to say "cheese" for the camera. They like to use Capri Suns as water guns. They're scared of the Grinch but can't wait for Christmas.
Lehigh Valley’s Sharp receives Foreign Trade Zone designation
Pharmaceutical and biotech packaging leader Sharp announced it has received a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) designation for some of its operations in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Using Sharp’s FTZ designation will allow clients to defer, reduce or eliminate their customs duties and other tariffs and taxes, the company said. The designation will help clients at the […] The post Lehigh Valley’s Sharp receives Foreign Trade Zone designation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s Winter Market is set to kick off Friday night. This is the ninth year the event is set to take place on Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton. Over 50 local vendors are getting ready to sell their wares, food, and drinks. While you’re there, you can enjoy live […]
Judge charged with forging address to stay in position
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
