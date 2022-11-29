ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who the USMNT will play next in the World Cup after beating Iran

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
The United States has done it.

In a win-or-go-home game on Tuesday at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the USMNT found a way to defeat Iran, claiming victory thanks to a heroic — and painful — goal by Christian Pulisic in the first half.

So now that the group stages are over for the U.S. and Group B, who will the USMNT play next?

It depended on England’s result against Wales, and as of writing this, England has won.

That means they will face the Netherlands later this week on Saturday, although if England lost, they would have faced Senegal:

