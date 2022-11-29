ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wind chill of -34 degrees recorded on Colorado mountain pass

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: RyersonClark. File photo. (iStock)

As winter weather blows through Colorado, many regions are seeing frigid temps with highs in the 20s expected around much of the state. At some of higher elevations spots, temperatures and wind chills have dropped to brutal lows.

At Berthoud Pass, a high mountain pass located in central Colorado, temps as low as -6 degrees and an astounding wind chill of -34 degrees were recorded on Tuesday.

Wind chill is determined by current temperature and wind speed. Winds can dramatically change the way cold feels to the body, also increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Colorado State
