Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. man accused of threat of mass violence due in court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Great Bend defeats the Lady Jays
Junction City opened their girls basketball season with a 47-28 loss to the Great Bend Panthers at the Blue Jay Event Center Friday night. The Lady Jays will host Salina Central Tuesday night.
Blue Jays roll by Great Bend in boys basketball
Junction City used a powerful defense with aggressive fast break basketball to power past the Great Bend Panthers in boys basketball 84-51 Friday night at the Blue Jay Event Center. The Blue Jays put 61 points on the scoreboard enroute to a 61-21 halftime lead. Steals, shots at the rim,...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0