Barton County, KS

Kan. man accused of threat of mass violence due in court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Blue Jays roll by Great Bend in boys basketball

Junction City used a powerful defense with aggressive fast break basketball to power past the Great Bend Panthers in boys basketball 84-51 Friday night at the Blue Jay Event Center. The Blue Jays put 61 points on the scoreboard enroute to a 61-21 halftime lead. Steals, shots at the rim,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, KS
