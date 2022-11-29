Read full article on original website
Maine Lobster Is No Longer Sustainable, Leading Seafood Guides Say
Eating Maine lobster continues to come with many environmental questions. After it was announced that climate change was affecting lobsters in the Gulf of Maine, the crustaceans have lost their “sustainable” label, according to a new report from The Washington Post. The Marine Stewardship Council said it no longer considers Maine lobster sustainable because nearly extinct whales continue to die after getting caught in fishing gear. “We’re hopeful and look for the opportunity to work with the fishery and others to figure out how to help them move forward,” Erika Feller, a regional director of the council, told The Washington Post. “Hopefully,...
Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?
Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
4 pilot whales stranded on Cape Cod beach euthanized
Four pilot whales stranded on an Outer Cape Cod beach since Monday night were euthanized Wednesday afternoon as their condition deteriorated, according to the animal welfare group attempting to return them to the ocean. Their deaths concluded a multiday, 50-person rescue effort that saw the whales returned to the water,...
