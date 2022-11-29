Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd. The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm. Some of...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Mug Club: An American Christmas
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida area Civic Choral will present 'An American Christmas' on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event is a collection of both contemporary and traditional Christmas music and will take place at the VVS auditorium. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be bought at the door.
Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
In Baldwinsville, a former waterfront restaurant site becomes a DIY party venue
Baldwinsville, N. Y. — For years, a building on Paper Mill Island in the heart of Baldwinsville has hosted a series of restaurants and bars: Lake Effect, Rio Siete, The Chef and the Cook, and, most recently, Brick-n-Barrel, which closed in August. Now, you can make it anything you...
Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome
The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' this weekend, held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
This New Hartford Restaurant Makes Newcomer Feel Like Home
The hardest part of moving far away from the place you grew up is how unfamiliar things can seem. Why do they call my "grinder" a "sub"? What do you mean there is no Publix Grocery Store here? Where is my Peppermint Stick Ice Cream?. Having left New England for...
Construction complete on first few homes at Rome's new Woodhaven development
ROME, N.Y. – Construction progress is noticeable at the Woodhaven development in Rome, where 250 homes will be built across 100 acres of land between Floyd Avenue and Park Drive. The first seven homes are already built, and Project Manager Paul Lambert says although interest rates are high, this...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
