Rome, NY

WKTV

Mug Club: An American Christmas

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida area Civic Choral will present 'An American Christmas' on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event is a collection of both contemporary and traditional Christmas music and will take place at the VVS auditorium. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be bought at the door.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome

The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' this weekend, held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
DEWITT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Lite 98.7

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

