Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough

Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for Trotters
Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early. The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland...
Sven Mislintat: Liverpool sporting director role interests former Arsenal head of recruitment
Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is interested in succeeding Julian Ward as Liverpool sporting director. There have been no concrete negotiations yet but Mislintat is open to taking over when Ward leaves Anfield at the end of the season. The 50-year-old is currently on a break after leaving...
Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now
Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
Plymouth 0-2 Port Vale: James Wilson double sinks Argyle
James Wilson's second-half double for Port Vale gave them a 2-0 win at Plymouth, which ended the Pilgrims' nine-match winning home run. Vale took the lead from a 65th-minute corner when Nathan Smith's goalbound header was turned past goalkeeper Michael Cooper by Vale striker Wilson. Within six minutes Vale had...
Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
Premier League Goals of the Season 2022-23, so far... | Part 1
Whilst the Premier League is put on pause for the World Cup 2022, we take a look at some of the best strikes this season. Featuring in part one is Kieran Trippier, Luis Diaz and more!
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
Liverpool set £30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Liverpool will need to pay upwards of £30m if they are to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January, according to reports. THE SUN. Cristiano Ronaldo brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of...
Dublin's Lyndsey Davey explains retirement from senior ladies football: 'It gets harder every year'
Almost two decades on from making her senior debut as a precocious 14-year-old in July 2004, as a substitute in a Leinster semi-final win over Louth, Lyndsey Davey has opted to bring the curtain down on an illustrious inter-county career. A five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner during her time,...
Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
Declan Rice says England deserve more credit for their World Cup performances and other nations should fear them
Declan Rice believes England should be getting more credit for their performances in a tricky World Cup group stage - while other contenders such as France and Argentina suffered shock defeats. The Three Lions cruised to top spot in Group B thanks to two wins and a draw against Iran,...
Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex
Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
I refereed World Cup soccer games before VAR and I wish we'd had it then. Here's why I think it's so important.
Mark Geiger trained the virtual-assistant referees for Qatar 2022. He wishes the controversial system was around when he was a World Cup referee.
England and Harlequins' Marcus Smith ruled out until into new year with ankle injury
Smith went off midway through the second half of England's 27-13 defeat at Twickenham. He is now set to miss Harlequins' opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.
Josh Rock on leaving school at 16 to preparing to make his World Darts Championship debut five years later
Rock has been a revelation since claiming his Tour Card in January, winning five Development Tour titles, posting astronomical averages on the ProTour and winning his first senior PDC title at Players Championship 28. The 21-year-old, who only made his televised debut in October, announced himself to the world when...
