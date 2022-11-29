ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barry Bannan interview: Sheffield Wednesday captain on creativity, ditching alcohol and ending his career at Hillsborough

By Dan Long
SkySports
 4 days ago
SkySports

Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for Trotters

Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early. The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland...
SkySports

Rangers have 'exciting times' ahead under Michael Beale, says Steven Davis

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting "exciting times" ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager. The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. Beale succeeds Giovanni...
SkySports

World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
SkySports

Plymouth 0-2 Port Vale: James Wilson double sinks Argyle

James Wilson's second-half double for Port Vale gave them a 2-0 win at Plymouth, which ended the Pilgrims' nine-match winning home run. Vale took the lead from a 65th-minute corner when Nathan Smith's goalbound header was turned past goalkeeper Michael Cooper by Vale striker Wilson. Within six minutes Vale had...
SkySports

Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal

In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
SkySports

Liverpool set £30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Liverpool will need to pay upwards of £30m if they are to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January, according to reports. THE SUN. Cristiano Ronaldo brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of...
SkySports

Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports

Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?

The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports

Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex

Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...
SkySports

England and Harlequins' Marcus Smith ruled out until into new year with ankle injury

Smith went off midway through the second half of England's 27-13 defeat at Twickenham. He is now set to miss Harlequins' opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.

