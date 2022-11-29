Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
rigzone.com
Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report. “We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve...
rigzone.com
Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
The threat of a sweeping rail strike has been identified as a short-term supply risk in Rystad Energy’s latest North America gas and LNG market update from analyst Ade Allen. “Along with the myriad of supply chain implications a strike would induce across all industries, the risk of a...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
rigzone.com
Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
TotalEnergies' North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government's windfall tax. — TotalEnergies’ North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government’s windfall tax.
rigzone.com
OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
OPEC cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries curbed supplies by just over 1 million barrels a day last month, roughly in line with the amount specified by a pact with its allies, according to a Bloomberg survey. Production averaged 28.79 million barrels a day.
rigzone.com
Valaris Extends Survival Equipment Maintenance Deal With Survitec
Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. — Offshore drilling operator Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. An extensive network of more than 400 service stations...
rigzone.com
Perenco Hits Oil At Tchnem Well In Congo
Perenco Congo has struck oil at the Tchnem1-01 well in the Tchibeli North East prospect on the PNGF Sud license, in Congo. Independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco, said that its unit, Perenco Congo, discovered oil in the Tchibeli North East pre-salt Vandji exploration prospect on the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud license, Congo.
rigzone.com
Windcat Orders Hydrogen-Powered CSOVs From Damen
Windcat has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels from Damen Shipyards. Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Damen Shipyards. The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat...
rigzone.com
Ineos Signs 20-Year LNG Supply Deal With Sempra
Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 mtpa of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas. Energy company Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas.
rigzone.com
North Sea Decom Over Next Decade To Cost Around £20Bn
Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK claims. — Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claims. Over two thousand...
rigzone.com
DOE Launches $80MM Energy Upgrades Program In Public Schools
The U.S. Department of Energy has called for applications for the Renew America's Schools grant program. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has called for applications for the Renew America’s Schools grant program. This initial funding round, up to $80 million of the $500 million program, is...
rigzone.com
W&T Offshore Makes Management Changes
W&T Offshore has made a flurry of changes to its management naming a new trio to leadership positions in marketing, midstream, and HR departments. The company promoted W. Allen Tate to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jake G. Woodall to Vice President of Midstream, and Kristen Ecklund to Vice President of Human Resources.
rigzone.com
Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
Following a review, Suncor Energy has decided to retain and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business. Suncor Energy has decided to retain and improve the Petro-Canada retail business following a comprehensive review. Through this decision, the company will increase its EBITDA contribution and strengthen its integrated refining & marketing business. This...
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Weekly Gain After Volatile Week
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, after a volatile week marked by China loosening Covid restrictions and speculation on OPEC+ output policy. Front-month volatility jumped to 53% earlier this week, the highest since September, with crude trading in a $10 range. Speculation of OPEC+ output cuts sent crude swinging as traders tried to foretell what the cartel might decide over the weekend. Prices got a boost as China, facing extraordinary unrest, began to ease Covid-Zero policies, aiding the outlook for energy consumption.
rigzone.com
Oil Continues Four Day Rally
Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate edged higher Thursday to $81.22 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session to the highest in two weeks. Markets opened higher on news that Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from Covid-Zero policies that threatened to strangle economic growth for the world’s largest importer of crude.
Comments / 0