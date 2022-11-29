On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.

