Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
HABRI awards grant to Thompson Rivers University
Grant will fund research to investigate the healing power of pets for survivors of intimate partner violence. Editor's note: This article includes discussion of animal abuse and intimate partner violence. If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit https://www.thehotline.org/. If you suspect an animal is being abused, you can report the occurrence to the American Humane Association at 303-792-9900.
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
DVM 360
Inaugural dvm360® Innovator of the Year Award winners honored at the 2022 Fetch dvm360 Conference in San Diego
This prestigious award recognizes veterinary professionals implementing innovations to advance animal care. Before the keynote presentation on the first day of the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, dvm360® and Chewy Health presented the inaugural dvm360® Innovator of the Year Award. The 2 winners selected were Katherine Cutter, DVM, DACVO, CEO of BoosterPet (DVM winner); and Peter Carlos, RVT, of Taylor ER Veterinary Emergency Hospital (paraprofessional winner).
swineweb.com
Rabobank Recognizes its 2022 Food and Agribusiness Leadership Award Winners
Aramark, Pivot Bio and Afresh celebrated during Rabobank Food & Agribusiness Summit. Rabobank, a leading global food and agribusiness (F&A) bank, today announced the recipients of its annual Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The awards celebrate both large-scale corporations and fast-growing emerging companies that are setting remarkable examples of industry stewardship, sustainability, and innovation within the North American F&A space.
monitordaily.com
CIT Serves as Lead Arranger of $135.6MM Financing for Superior Biologics
CIT’s healthcare finance division served as lead arranger of $135.6 million in financing for Superior Biologics. The financing of a term loan and a revolving line of credit, will be used to refinance existing debt, fund a shareholder dividend, provide working capital and support growth initiatives. Superior Biologics is...
DVM 360
Movora appoints new co-CEO
The company has tapped its current COO Colleen Flesher to lead alongside Guy Spörri. Movora announced Collen Flesher, its current COO, has been appointed as its new co-CEO of veterinary MedTech leader Movora, an operating company of Vimian. Beginning her duties as co-CEO today, Flesher will succeed Patrick Gendreau and Christopher Sidebotham after both decided to step down.
helihub.com
Leonardo hosts Destination Net Zero workshop
Small- and medium-sized enterprises from across the UK and Leonardo’s supply chain gathered to share knowledge and best practice, and have open discussions about the real hurdles we all face when trying to find innovative solutions to tackle one of the key challenges on the UK Government’s agenda: How to reach Net Zero by 2050.
informedinfrastructure.com
Shaping Energy Efficiency: Nemetschek Group Brand Spacewell Helps Tackle the Energy Crisis
The Nemetschek Group is driving a more sustainable building management. Munich – The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software for the digital transformation in the construction and media industries, is driving a more sustainable building management. It is responding to the energy crisis with the solution Spacewell Energy solution (Dexma), enabling the energy-efficient operation of facilities and helping companies save operational costs and increase revenues.
gcimagazine.com
Apoena Biotech Bioprospects Microorganisms from the Blue Amazon for Personal Care
Apoena Biotech has begun to ethically bioprospect microorganisms from the Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, called the "Blue Amazon," with the ambition to develop ingredients for the cosmetics and fragrance sector via biotechnological processes. The Blue Amazon comprises 3.5 million km2 of maritime space and is one of the...
GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy
NEW YORK (AP) — GivingTuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
Humane Farming Mentorship applications due Nov. 30
NATIONWIDE – Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) is accepting applications through Nov. 30, for its Humane Farming Mentorship. The program is designed for farmers who wish to raise their animals on pasture using sustainable, humane methods.
DVM 360
Recent challenges in veterinary employee hiring
During this dvm360® interview, Charlotte Lacroix, DVM, JD, shares the latest updates in employment issues. In this dvm360® interview at the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Charlotte Lacroix, DVM, JD, explains the recent challenges in the veterinary industry concerning staff shortages and hiring employees.
How Merrell’s Focus on Women and Product Innovation Earned It the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year Award
On Nov. 30, Merrell will be honored as Brand of the Year at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 28 print issue about how its focus on women, innovative product and sustainability paid off and will lead the company into the future. After two years of discovery brought on by the pandemic, Merrell spent much of 2022 focused on promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors, while also delivering compelling and accessible product to the marketplace. That resulted in big sales gains. In the third quarter ended Oct. 1, Merrell posted total revenue...
DVM 360
PetVet365 becomes first Fear Free Certified hospital network
Plus, Amanda Brumley, DVM, discusses how Fear Free impacts patient care, client relations, and the human-animal bond. Fear Free, LLC announced today1 that PetVet365 has become the first and currently only veterinary hospital network to achieve 100% Fear Free certification for all of its hospitals and team members. Fear Free certification signifies that each veterinary hospital and its team members will strive to keep pets’ emotional wellbeing at the forefront and prevent and alleviate any fear, anxiety, or stress they may experience.
Comments / 0