What's Happening?! (11/29)
Gary & Shannon search the web for the top trending stories of the day.
Here's "What's Happening?!" for November 29th:
- The man accused of killing a teen’s family after ‘catfishing’ her was hired by a Virginia sheriff’s office earlier this month
- Despite dip in LA County gas prices, protestors slam oil companies after record-high profits
- Microsoft Global Hackathon winners will make it easier to give tech support to your family
- A teary Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about the 'rage' behind his Oscar slap
- 40 Salvadoran chefs break record with world's biggest pupusa
