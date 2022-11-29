Ablysinol (dehydrated alcohol) injection is a prescription medication. It is a sterile, preservative-free solution of greater than 99% by volume of ethyl alcohol. Ablysinol is used during a septal ablation procedure. It is injected into the heart to target the area that is thickened. Dehydrated alcohol causes cells to die, allowing the thickened area to shrink to a more normal size. This allows for improved blood flow in and from the heart.

