Report: Sephora Appoints UK Managing Director
Sephora has appointed Sarah Boyd as its new U.K. managing director, effective January 2, 2023, according to Modaes. Boyd succeeds Sarah Miles who has left the company. This announcement comes after Sephora named Guillaume Motte as its new president and CEO. Boyd has previously worked at Sephora Asia and Oceania...
Sugardoh Enters Ulta Beauty
Hair removal brand Sugardoh is now available at Ulta Beauty, according to a post on the brand's Instagram page. Sugardoh can be found online at ultabeauty.com and in more than 250 store locations across the United States.
Firmenich: EmotiCode Scents Boost Focus & Cognitive Performance
In recent years, beauty and fragrance companies have increasingly highlighted the emotional needs of consumers as part of a new holistic innovation mindset. To that end, Firmenich has launched EmotiCode Focusa, an artificial intelligence-generated (AI), cross-category set of "design rules" for creating fragrances that enhance consumers' mental performance in cognitive tasks.
Kristin Ess Suing Partners at Maesa
Kristin Ess has announced on her Instagram page that she is suing her partners at Maesa "for several reasons," in particular being "that I was misled during this partnership." Maesa is the incubator behind brands such as Mindy McKnight's Hairitage. In a series of Instagram highlights, Ess shares that Maesa...
L’Oréal USA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer, North America
L’Oréal USA has named Rahquel Purcell its chief transformation officer, North America, the first executive to hold this position in the region. She previously held the role as chief operations officer, North America. Purcell will drive an ambitious transformation agenda to adapt and evolve L’Oréal’s operating models for...
Report: Indonesian Indie Beauty Brand ESQA Raises $6M Series A Funding
Indonesian indie beauty brand ESQA has raised a $6 million Series A funding led by Unilever Ventures, according to Technode Global. East Ventures has reportedly also participated in this round. ESQA will use the funds to scale its omnichannel distribution and reach new cities, expand overseas, grow its product offering,...
Pantone Embraces the 'Pure Joy' of Magenta for its 2023 Color of the Year
While Pantone's 2022 color of the year, Veri Peri, was a tone "encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone," the company's 2023 color of the year, 18-1750 Viva Magenta, is "rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength."
Ami Colé Launching in 277 U.S. Sephora Stores
Ami Colé is coming to 277 U.S. Sephora stores on December 30, 2022, as confirmed in a LinkedIn post by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, the brand's founder and CEO. The executive once worked at Sephora and, less than 18 months after launching her brand, is now about to grace its shelves.
Apoena Biotech Bioprospects Microorganisms from the Blue Amazon for Personal Care
Apoena Biotech has begun to ethically bioprospect microorganisms from the Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, called the "Blue Amazon," with the ambition to develop ingredients for the cosmetics and fragrance sector via biotechnological processes. The Blue Amazon comprises 3.5 million km2 of maritime space and is one of the...
L’Oréal x Microphyt to Deliver Disruptive Algae Biotech to Beauty
L’Oréal’s venture capital fund, BOLD, is acquiring a minority stake in Microphyt to support the consumer product giant's ambitions in green biotech, particularly from algae-derived materials. The move will help support L’Oréal’s 2030 sustainable development goals, which include leveraging 95% biosourced ingredients. Baillargues, France-based...
Microphyt Presents PhycoSi for Anti-aging
Microphyt has launched PhycoSi (INCI: Water (Aqua) (and) Phaeodactylum Tricornutum Extract (and) Pentylene Glycol), an upcycled, water-soluble source of marine silicium for anti-aging. Through in vitro testing, Microphyt found that PhycoSi strengthens the epidermis, restores the cutaneous barrier, improves skin exfoliation and smoothes the cutaneous microrelief. The ingredient was also...
Evme Debuts as an Allergen-Free Brand for Those with Sensitive Skin
The prevalence of personal care product-related dermatitis increased 2.7-fold between 1996 and 2016, according to a Research Letter recenly published in JAMA Dermatology. It's no surprise, then, that allergist and immunologist Anjuli Mehrotra, MD, has launched Evme, a luxe skin care brand that reportedly uses non-irritating, allergen-free ingredients to cater to people with sensitive skin and those who suffer from skin allergies.
