Paducah man charged in sheriff's fentanyl trafficking operation
An ongoing investigation into fentanyl trafficking netted a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives stopped a vehicle on Adams Street as a part of their operation. Police located 29-year-old Georcel Ankston inside the vehicle. Ankston was arrested and a search warrant was obtained for his home. The search reportedly uncovered...
Cops arrest Kentucky man in traffic stop on drug charges for traces found on dollar bill
Phillip Hamm was on the road with a friend in Paducah, Kentucky, when he was pulled over by local police over a busted tail light. Instead of letting him go, the officer held Hamm for over an hour, during which time he forced Hamm to undergo a sobriety test, searched his person, and demanded access to his vehicle. When Hamm declined, the police brought over a canine unit and searched his car. Despite finding nothing, officers tested dollar bills from Hamm’s wallet for methamphetamine and then arrested him on felony drug charges. Police Accountability Report examines the footage of Hamm’s arrest as an example of how police routinely abuse their power to manufacture the outcomes they want. Phillip Hamm himself also joins the show to speak on his ordeal.
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
Search of McCracken County home results in trafficking charges for pair
The search of a home on Epperson Road resulted in the arrest and drug trafficking charges for a McCracken County pair. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives got a tip about possible drug activity at the home which had reportedly been raided during previous drug investigations. A search warrant was served on...
Report: Trigg County Sheriff Acree indicted on misdemeanor charges
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court, after he was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury. According to the indictment, Acree was formally charged with assault fourth degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Crystal Smith on January 11. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair.
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name.
One dead in head-on Calloway County crash
A head-on crash on Wednesday night in Calloway County claimed the life of a Madisonville man. The crash occurred on KY 121 at Rob Mason Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Timothy E. Traylor was a passenger in a pickup driven by 29-year-old Colby A. Traylor of Calvert City. They were traveling south on KY 121 when a northbound SUV driven by 21-year-old Huskey C. Hutch of Paducah reportedly ran up behind a vehicle pulling a trailer with no tail lights.
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
Paducah man arrested after sheriff’s deputies find two people actively overdosing on Fentanyl
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies found two people overdosing on drugs. Neville “Jackson” Hawes, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis...
Metropolis Police and Massac State’s Attorney warn of Scam
The Metropolis Police Department and Massac County State’s Attorney, Josh Stratemeyer, would like to warn its citizens of the latest attempt by criminals to scam you out of your money. The scam works like this:. A business is contacted by somebody posing as an executive or boss of the...
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1.
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
