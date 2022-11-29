ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Phyllis J. Crooker

Phyllis J. Crooker, age 78 , passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Phyllis was born April 17, 1944 to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter’s High school in Mansfield. Phyllis was always the life of the party, even the last few years at Crestwood. She had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours

MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Rohler, Yellow Jackets stun Ashland

ASHLAND — If Hudson Rohler is dreaming, don’t wake him up. Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 senior sharp-shooter connected on a long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-72 win over Ashland at Arrow Arena in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener for both teams.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Coffman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-41 victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Dublin Coffman through the end of the first quarter.
DUBLIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Hilliard Darby sprints past Marysville

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Hilliard Darby still prevailed 65-54 against Marysville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Hilliard Darby and Marysville faced off on January 21, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School. For more, click here.
HILLIARD, OH
richlandsource.com

YMCA reaches agreement to keep SilverSneakers program

MANSFIELD — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will continue offering SilverSneakers memberships at its Mansfield and Shelby locations through 2025, CEO Cristen Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon. "I’m please to let you know that the YMCA of North Central Ohio and Tivity have come to an agreement on a...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany can't hang with Grove City

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Grove City prevailed over New Albany 52-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 15-9 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare

Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Kenton dodges a bullet in win over Coldwater

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Kenton passed in a 50-45 victory at Coldwater's expense on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Coldwater and Kenton faced off on December 4, 2020 at Coldwater High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown knocks out victory beat against Newark Catholic

Johnstown grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Newark Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown played in a 33-30 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Pickerington North narrowly edges Westerville Central in tight triumph

Pickerington North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westerville Central 47-40 at Pickerington North High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Pickerington North and Westerville Central played in a 53-42 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click...
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Convincing fashion: Westerville South handles Dublin Scioto

Westerville South's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dublin Scioto 67-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 50-30 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown East paints near-perfect picture in win over Akron North

Youngstown East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron North 47-4 at Akron North High on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Youngstown East and Akron North squared off with January 29, 2022 at Youngstown East High School last season....
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy