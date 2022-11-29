Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hubert Davis Expects Armando Bacot to Play for UNC at Virginia Tech
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is expected to play on Sunday at Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams, despite a lingering ankle injury and a banged-up right shoulder suffered in UNC's loss at Indiana on Tuesday night. “My expectation is for...
WOWK
Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier
A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
WOWK
WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star
Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Off the court however,...
Former Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named ACC Coach of the Year
Mike Elko impressed in Year 1 at Durham with the Blue Devils.
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
Chronicle
Poor second-half outing mars Duke women's basketball's runaway win against Northwestern
Women’s college basketball games are played over the course of four quarters. On a chilly Thursday evening in Durham, Duke seemed to forget about the latter pair of frames. After jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and at one point extending that margin to 29, the Blue Devils imploded, blowing much of their lead to take the victory 66-50 against a relatively weak Northwestern squad.
WOWK
After AD hired, West Virginia gives Brown another chance
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made Wednesday soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
WOWK
WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
WOWK
Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit answers call from Cameron Crazies
North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Wednesday night. From the looks of it, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) notch an 81-72 victory over the visiting No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread
Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
Duke basketball: Cameron Crazies to have new look against Ohio State
When the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history, Duke basketball's famed student section should have a "WHITE-OUT" look. According to K-Ville Nation, the...
ACC Panic Room: After 3rd straight loss, is it time to reset expectations for UNC hoops?
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss the last ACC-B1G Challenge, which featured an overall win for the conference and a bunch of questions for North Carolina.
warrenrecord.com
WCHS to honor 1982 state championship team
Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!. The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
raleighmag.com
Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.
“Sportstainment,” a new portmanteau (blending sports + entertainment), is gaining rapid popularity—and Raleigh is at the center of it all. The concept combines the opportunity to both engage in a sport and enjoy a highly social atmosphere coupled with food and bevs. Sound a bit like Drive Shack? Well, as the former CEO of its golf-craze competitor Topgolf, Ken May will tell you there’s.
Comments / 0