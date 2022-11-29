Women’s college basketball games are played over the course of four quarters. On a chilly Thursday evening in Durham, Duke seemed to forget about the latter pair of frames. After jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and at one point extending that margin to 29, the Blue Devils imploded, blowing much of their lead to take the victory 66-50 against a relatively weak Northwestern squad.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO