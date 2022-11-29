ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier

A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK

WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
AllTarHeels

North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star

Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Off the court however,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers

UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Poor second-half outing mars Duke women's basketball's runaway win against Northwestern

Women’s college basketball games are played over the course of four quarters. On a chilly Thursday evening in Durham, Duke seemed to forget about the latter pair of frames. After jumping out to a 20-point lead at halftime and at one point extending that margin to 29, the Blue Devils imploded, blowing much of their lead to take the victory 66-50 against a relatively weak Northwestern squad.
DURHAM, NC
WOWK

After AD hired, West Virginia gives Brown another chance

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made Wednesday soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRAL News

James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach

After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCHS to honor 1982 state championship team

Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!. The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.

“Sportstainment,” a new portmanteau (blending sports + entertainment), is gaining rapid popularity—and Raleigh is at the center of it all. The concept combines the opportunity to both engage in a sport and enjoy a highly social atmosphere coupled with food and bevs. Sound a bit like Drive Shack? Well, as the former CEO of its golf-craze competitor Topgolf, Ken May will tell you there’s.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy