Magee, MS

philadelphiaobserver.com

What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi

Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, December 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
JACKSON, MS
AccuWeather

Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms

Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
COLUMBIA, MS
WKRG News 5

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
BET

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
COLUMBIA, MS
mageenews.com

Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college’s Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
WESSON, MS
mageenews.com

Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
MAGEE, MS
Madison County Journal

Richardson Light Show

The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
MADISON, MS
WDAM-TV

Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms. The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Results released in Hinds County runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

