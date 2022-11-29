Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Death Star explained
In the very first Star Wars movie, upon seeing the Death Star, the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Luke and Han “That’s no moon.” It’s a quote that has stayed with audiences for half a century, because it encapsulated the awe – and terror – that the planet-sized space station inspired.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
Star Wars: Andor: What’s hiding in Luthen’s Coruscant gallery
While it may be a stretch to consider what was hiding in the Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest gallery of Luthen Rael to be easter eggs – perfectly fitting as they were in such a location – nevertheless there are plenty of treats to be found for observant viewers. Arguably the most sumptuous array of treasures since we walked through the office of Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story, StarWars.com give us a look at some of these cool items, and be aware; not all of them are from the GFFA.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Farthest From Weekend: Star Wars Fun Day announces latest guest
The guests start being announced for next weeks Star Wars Fun Day event, part of Farthest From weekend, the 23rd running of the show in Fordingbridge. That guest is Stuart Shepherd-Garner, who played a Flight Controller in Rogue One. Fantha Tracks will be there, with a panel (to be announced...
All the Disney Plus Star Wars series ranked from worst to best
It’s hard to believe that almost everything filmed related to Star Wars is now available to stream on Disney Plus for a relatively low monthly fee. In addition to all the films, you can also check out tons of Star Wars TV shows as well. We decided to offer a list of the Star Wars series, ranked from worst to best. The truth is that all of these shows have some measure of quality to them, but which one is really the best?
Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you a “Star Wars” fan? If you want to treat yourself to some “Star Wars” memorabilia or send a gift to a fellow fan, there’s plenty of merchandise available to commemorate one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time.
Star Wars Revelations and Yoda #1 go to reprint
Great news as two Marvel titles from a couple of weeks ago, Star Wars Revelations and Yoda #1, get the reprint treatment. Both titles are out 18th January 2023 and you can read our reviews of both here on the site.
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 7: LEGO, Hasbro, Nixon and more
It’s week 7 of Bring Home The Galaxy and the bulk freighter is currently docking with a hold full of great good from across the galaxy. Let’s kick off with toys and collectibles. TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES. WATCHES. FASHION. VARIOUS.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: trailer, release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, aka Indiana Jones 5, is on its way with Harrison Ford starring. We can't wait!
Star Wars x RSVLTS holiday collection
The festive season is heading our way fast, and our pals at RSVLTS reveal their Star Wars x RSVLTS holiday collection, a two shirt Kunuflex collection that come in both long and short sleeved options, with one design available in women’s style. “Deck The Hoth”. “Rebel Crumb” (the 2.0...
LEGO Star Wars: Holiday compilation
Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite LEGO Star Wars characters, including the Mandalorian, Grogu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2 and more!. LEGO Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett: The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter 75325 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys, and Girls Ages 9+ (412 Pieces) Buildable...
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars cover revealed
Landing on 7th March 2023, take a closer look at the cover of Star Wars: Jedi: Battle Scars by author Sam Maggs, continuing the story of Cal Kestis in the time leading up to Jedi Survivor, the sequel to the smash hit Fallen Order. Cal Kestis has built a new...
The Mandalorian
Lest anyone thought that Disney could go five minutes without sticking another Star Wars adventure on Disney+, The Mandalorian is making a comeback. Fresh off the conclusion of Andor, Lucasfilm announced that Mando and Baby Yoda will return to Disney+ on March 1, 2023. It’s been a while since Luke...
At Brazil Comic Con, creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease "bigger" third season of 'The Mandalorian'
At the comic convention CCXP in Brazil, where it was revealed the show was returning on Disney+ March 1, 2023, The Mandalorian's creator, Jon Favreau, and producer Dave Filoni teased Thursday what's to come. In addition to revealing some convention-exclusive footage of the new season, Collider reports Iron Man director...
Joonas Suotamo talks playing the Scourge in Willow: “I think I scared a lot of crew members”
Not only is he Chewbacca, but in the grand tradition of Lucasfilm ‘big guys’ moving from one franchise to another (remember Pat Roach in multiple roles in the Indiana Jones films played General Kael in the original Willow), Joonas Suotamo has appeared in the new Disney Plus series Willow, which launches today. Here, Joonas discusses his role as the Scourge in the show, and the challenges of wearing such a unique costume.
Star Wars goof reveals Luke’s lightsaber was made in New York
Remastered, 4K HD versions of the Star Wars movies help you experience the franchise in more detail than ever before: especially when it comes to the ’70s and ‘80s movies that make up the original trilogy. Unfortunately, one drawback of watching these science fiction movies in such high definition is that they can also highlight blunders with props and set design in a way that was easier to conceal before.
New Lucasfilm Collection added to Disney Plus
While it doesn’t appear to be available in the UK yet, Disney Plus in the US have added a new collection for viewers – the Lucasfilm Collection. The new collection includes a number of Star Wars film and TV series, as well as ther newly released Willow series and the 1988 film that spawned it along with Red Tails.
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
