BisMan Grand Opening -Alpha-Lit-Imagine YOUR Name In Lights
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
New ‘Bar’ Opening In Bismarck, But It’s Not What You Think
While we'd certainly love to get a new watering hole, that's not what kind of bar we have coming to Bismarck. Face Foundrie is soon to be the newest addition to the Kirkwood Mall. You may have noticed the space is already blocked off and under construction. Beyond the holidays,...
Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines
A full-blown holiday must-see every year in Bismarck. (PHOTOS)
KFYR-TV
Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About two blocks of downtown Bismarck will have their water shut off Saturday morning for up to two days so that public works can disinfect the pipes. The water in the affected area tested positive for a bacteria called coliform in October. Public works began flushing the pipes, but it has continued to test positive. Coliform is not a harmful bacterium, but it is indicative of harmful bacteria developing in the future, but there is nothing harmful for the time being.
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
THE Bismarck Marathon – Making Us ALL Proud To Be A Part Of It
Months later we are still rewarded for what the Bismarck Marathon does for our city, AND people. I've been out here in Bismarck now for almost three years, and I've experienced the feeling of what the Bismarck Marathon brings - to all work together to either cross the finish line OR to be at mile 16 handing out water to the runners in the rain. Whether you came in first place or you were one of the last, we are seeing the results and the impact this event brings. When September 14-16 of next year rolls around, North Dakota's longest-running marathon, we are talking 43 years! Now, if I have motivated you enough to think about making next year's 26.2-mile race your first marathon, this is the perfect time to start training for it ( well if you can find someplace to run indoors )
Lighting Up The Night In Lincoln: Check Out These 3 Lit Homes
There's no "Grinch problem" in Lincoln, North Dakota.
Santa at the Bismarck police station on Friday
On Friday, December 2, St. Nick will be at the Bismarck Police Station at 700 South 9th Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a "Santa at the Station" session.
Check Out Bismarck Fire Department’s NEW RIDE
EVERY little boy ( and yes girl ) growing up becomes instantly aglow when they come across a bright red firetruck. Well listen I am WAY beyond the young little lad's age and I still love our fire department's vehicles - AND WE here in Bismarck are blessed with the coolest thing I think I have ever seen...and I have pictures to prove it!
KFYR-TV
Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeless people now have hope, MSA United Way Emergency Shelter is now open 24 hours. The shelter raised enough money with their Giving Tuesday campaign to reopen their doors. The shelter had to close its doors earlier this summer due to lack of funding. This left...
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
Water service disruption planned for Bismarck residents, downtown businesses
Bismarck city officials are advising residents and businesses of a multiple-day water service disruption that will affect an area of about two blocks downtown, starting Saturday, December 3.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
KFYR-TV
United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.
Bismarck’s “One Day At A Time” – The Hub
February 17th - is my favorite day of the year, by far. My birthday! Not the day I was born, but my sobriety date - 2-17-09. I mention this in hopes of NOT sounding vain, I expect no cards or presents. My gifts come to me every morning I wake up clear-headed and sober. I am not an expert by any means, and I have no special recipe for treating my disease, for there is no cure. I'm writing this blog to share my experience with a magical place here in our city. Bismarck recovery homes are a valuable source for troubled souls. One of which is called Hope Manor. Residents there come to learn that long-term recovery is about gaining tools and practicing them in daily life. Megan - an administrator - is the first person you come into contact with when seeking help - she handles the interview process. There is no time limit on your stay, you are not kicked out after 6 months. You progress at your own comforting pace and ease back into life's challenges.
“The Sky’s The Limit” At Mandan’s North Sky Pawn Shop
This past summer here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, just recently I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is the tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
KFYR-TV
Pride of Dakota: how to be North Dakota’s pride and joy this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pride of Dakota was created in 1985 by the North Dakota Agriculture Department, with the goal of bringing awareness to small companies and North Dakota entrepreneurs. “We have a ton of entrepreneurs in the state. It started, I believe, with around 25 companies, and to date,...
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
