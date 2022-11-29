ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Mount Vernon News

Joyce L. Ferguson

MOUNT VERNON – Joyce L Ferguson, 82, of Zanesville, formerly of Mount Vernon, died 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born Tuesday, July 23, 1940, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Dean Franz and Mary (Robinson) Franz. She married Clyde Ferguson on Tuesday, June 28, 1959, and was Christian by faith.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Highland girls basketball team gains experience, excited to compete,

They might be growing pains, but HIghland's girls basketball team hopes they will be worth it. Highland is coming off a tough season in which the Fighting Scots went 8-15 and 4-10 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, but coach Matt Bradley hopes that another year of experience for his squad will lead to more wins this winter.
HIGHLAND, OH

