Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
MORRIS: Give thanks for the peacemakers
I moved from Nebraska while I was in the eighth grade. I had learned little about the “Civil War” because it was a sad event that happened “back East, before we Nebraskans became a state (1867).” The move to Virginia made a big impact on my knowledge. Everyone except me knew Confederate history because about 60 percent of the battles were waged on Virginia soil. My classmates were familiar with the details of each battle. Americans died during the War Between the States than the total Americans that died fighting in WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam combined (625,000 vs 616,640).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COMMENTARY: Hershel Walker: A Black man in blackface
There is a convincing argument to be made that Georgia has contributed more to racial reconciliation than any other state in America. Some might also argue that two Black men running for U.S. Senate is an additional sign of that progress. On the contrary, I contend that the arrival of Hershel Walker has widened and damaged the racial divide. To be clear, I am not branding all Walker supporters as racist, but race continues to hover even without a white candidate on the ballot. Why did 81% of non-white (Black, Latino, Asian, etc.) Georgians support Senator Raphael Warnock on Nov. 8? And why did 70% of white Georgians support Walker? For those who care about racial reconciliation, these questions cannot be avoided. I observed Walker’s emergence as a hero in the 1980s to now see him become persona non grata among people of color. I certainly do not speak for all non-white Georgians, but I would like to provide some context and possibly pretext to future conversations.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: Florida QB Jalen Kitna to Be Released From Jail on $80,000 Bond
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was set to be released from jail on $80,000 bond Thursday, one day after his arrest on suspicion of distributing child exploitation material in Gainesville, Fla., according to the Associated Press.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Chief of staff to New York attorney general resigns amid 'misconduct' allegations, source says
Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, has resigned amid "misconduct" allegations, according to a source with the attorney general's office. Khan was accused of "inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman," and James hired a law firm to conduct...
Comments / 0