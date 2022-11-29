There is a convincing argument to be made that Georgia has contributed more to racial reconciliation than any other state in America. Some might also argue that two Black men running for U.S. Senate is an additional sign of that progress. On the contrary, I contend that the arrival of Hershel Walker has widened and damaged the racial divide. To be clear, I am not branding all Walker supporters as racist, but race continues to hover even without a white candidate on the ballot. Why did 81% of non-white (Black, Latino, Asian, etc.) Georgians support Senator Raphael Warnock on Nov. 8? And why did 70% of white Georgians support Walker? For those who care about racial reconciliation, these questions cannot be avoided. I observed Walker’s emergence as a hero in the 1980s to now see him become persona non grata among people of color. I certainly do not speak for all non-white Georgians, but I would like to provide some context and possibly pretext to future conversations.

