Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage

 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

Phoenix police said there was an argument between the drivers of two separate vehicles on Oct. 27 and shots were fired.

They said 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno was sitting in the backseat of one of the cars at the time of the shooting and was struck by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

Garrand is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. It was unclear Tuesday if Garrand has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.

