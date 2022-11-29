Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
GOP’s Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation they have to supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome. The Kent campaign didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request to clarify its signature verification software concern. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled off a victory against Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
KEYT
DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law
MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s top lawmakers are considering changes to a law to clear the path for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without giving up his post. The new GOP leaders in the Florida House and Senate have shown openness to modifying the law, calling it “a great idea.” And experts say it would be an easy proposal to pass with the Republican supermajority in the statehouse. DeSantis’ dominant victory in Florida by a nearly 20-point margin turned him into an early 2024 favorite and alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is trying to mount a White House comeback.
KEYT
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney told a federal judge that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure the state’s laws would be enforced. Lawyers for Andrew Warren disagreed, saying DeSantis’ actions were based on what Warren said and believed and not on his competence as a prosecutor. The Democrat sued DeSantis after being suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County. A three-day trial concluded Thursday. U.S. Judge Hinkle says he won’t have a ruling for at least two weeks.
KEYT
Rural Arizona county certifies midterm election results after judge’s order
Officials in rural Cochise County, Arizona, on Thursday certified the results of the county’s midterm elections — ending a high-stakes confrontation with state officials over the county’s failure to sign off on election results by the legal deadline. The 2-0 vote came shortly after a judge ordered...
KEYT
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly have approved followup clarifications to their watershed criminal justice overhaul. The proposal passed Thursday appeases critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. The House approved it after the Senate on the last day of the fall session and before the Jan. 1 effective date of the so-called SAFE-T Act. The act chiefly eliminates the longstanding practice of requiring cash bail for criminal defendants. Critics say bail penalizes the poor and the goal is to detain dangerous people awaiting trial while not locking up those who pose no threat but can’t afford bail.
KEYT
EPA proposes restrictions to block proposed Alaska mine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protect Agency on Thursday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region that is home to the world’s largest sockeye salmon run. The regional EPA office said discharges of dredged or fill material into the waters of the U.S. within the proposed Pebble Mine footprint in southwest Alaska would “result in unacceptable adverse effects on salmon fishery areas.” The decision will now be forwarded to the EPA Office of Water for the final determination. Mine developer Pebble Limited Partnership called the EPA’s decision a preemptive veto. It described the decision as political and without legal, environmental or technical merit.
KEYT
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
KEYT
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News’ Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
Comments / 0