A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The Castle Rock Police Department was dispatched to an apartment community in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. The investigation revealed two people were shot following a fight in a parking lot. One person died and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO