Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Parker Porch Parade prepares to dazzle this ChristmasNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
1 person killed, another critical in Aurora shooting
The Aurora Police Department says one person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday morning.
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber
Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
highlandsranchherald.net
Three juveniles in custody; police recover one handgun at Prairie View High School
Brighton police and 27J School District officials said a Dec. 1 lockdown at Prairie View High School may have started with an altercation off campus. Police eventually arrested three juveniles and were able to recover one handgun from a student’s car. No names were released because of the students’...
Woman attacked by dog in Colorado, police seek help identifying owner
The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday. The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim...
Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Bus driver sideswipes 32 cars in Boulder, charged with hit-and-run
A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.
Shooting in Castle Rock leaves one dead, another injured
Police in Castle Rock arrested one person in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fight in a parking lot escalated, leading to the shooting, according to a news release. Police have arrested Miguel Mercado, 20, on suspicion of second-degree...
Aurora police locate missing 4-month-old
UPDATE: The 4-month-old has been found and is safe, according to Aurora PD. The department is in contact with his biological parents, the department said in a tweet.
crgov.com
CRPD investigates fatal shooting; suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The Castle Rock Police Department was dispatched to an apartment community in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. The investigation revealed two people were shot following a fight in a parking lot. One person died and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.
Suspects, Aurora police exchange gunfire in King Soopers parking lot
A shelter-in-place for residents just west of Aurora Central High School Wednesday night was lifted nearly nine hours after multiple suspects and police offices exchanged gunfire.
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Amber Alert issued for Westminster teen
The Westminster Police Department late on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who might be with a 45-year-old man in a possibly stolen black Ford Focus, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Authorities described Alexis Bradford as a white female with glasses, blonde hair and blue...
‘I probably could have killed him’: Juvenile cited for kicking opponent with hockey skate
A juvenile hockey player was cited for assault after a fight broke out and he kicked another player in the head three times with his ice skate during a tournament in Littleton.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Denver crash
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators issued an Amber Alert for the missing girl, saying she may have been kidnapped by a 45-year-old man.
Comments / 0