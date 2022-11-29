ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber

Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KXRM

Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
crgov.com

CRPD investigates fatal shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The Castle Rock Police Department was dispatched to an apartment community in the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. The investigation revealed two people were shot following a fight in a parking lot. One person died and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amber Alert issued for Westminster teen

The Westminster Police Department late on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who might be with a 45-year-old man in a possibly stolen black Ford Focus, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Authorities described Alexis Bradford as a white female with glasses, blonde hair and blue...
WESTMINSTER, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO

