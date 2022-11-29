ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Houston City Council advances flood control plans, including new agreements with Harris County along Brays Bayou

The city of Houston has entered an agreement with Harris County regarding flood planning and protection for residents at several sites along Brays Bayou and its tributaries. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact) The city of Houston has entered an agreement with Harris County regarding flood planning and protection for residents at several...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Proposal requiring permits for large events in Houston to come back to council Dec. 7

Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival was declared a mass casualty event after 10 individuals died due to crowd surge. (Community Impact staff) Members of the Houston City Council will debate an agenda item at a Dec. 7 meeting that would change the city's code of ordinances to require permits for any events with over 500 people held outdoors on private property.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New development firm proposes plan to redevelop Imperial Char House site, Imperial Historic District

A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) PUMA Development—a Houston-based boutique development firm specializing in creating experience-driven, mixed-use communities—has proposed plans to redevelop Sugar Land’s historic Imperial Char House property. The development firm...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Home sales underway in Conroe's new Chapel Run community

Chapel Run, a single-family home community in Conroe, has begun home sales. (Courtesy Chapel Run) According to an Oct. 6 release, Chapel Run, a single-family home community in Conroe, has begun home sales. The master-planned community spans 157 acres with an estimated 600 single-family homes on 40-foot-wide homesites. Jeff Dewese, Senior Vice President of the Land Division at developer The Signorelli Co., said in the release he believes providing homes to the community will help Conroe as it experiences rapid growth.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe

VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5

Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

NASA Johnson Space Center director to receive 2023 Quasar Award from Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership

Vanessa Wyche will receive the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence. (Courtesy NASA/Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership will present the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence to Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson Space Center director, at its annual award banquet held at 2500 South Shore Blvd., League City, on Jan. 27, according to a release from the BAHEP.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4

The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business

Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

CityVet to open first Houston-area location in Kingwood

CityVet, a Dallas-based network of 27 veterinarian-owned practices, will open its first Greater Houston-area location in early 2023, officials announced in a news release Nov. 17. (Courtesy CityVet) CityVet, a Dallas-based network of 27 veterinarian-owned practices, will open its first Greater Houston-area location in early 2023, officials announced in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

