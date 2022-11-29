Read full article on original website
Houston City Council advances flood control plans, including new agreements with Harris County along Brays Bayou
The city of Houston has entered an agreement with Harris County regarding flood planning and protection for residents at several sites along Brays Bayou and its tributaries. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact) The city of Houston has entered an agreement with Harris County regarding flood planning and protection for residents at several...
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
Renovations coming to 60-year-old Bellaire center due to increased public interest
The property is owned by MC Management and Development, a real estate company founded in 1958 by the Meyer family who have a history of property development across southwest Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The heart of the city of Bellaire’s commercial district is about to receive major renovations designed to...
3 pickleball courts coming to Sugar Land City Park; pumptracks to begin construction
Three pickleball courts are coming to Sugar Land City Park, while skate park equipment is moving to The Crown Festival Park, which is also receiving a set of pumptracks (Courtesy Sugar Land 4B Corporation) Construction is expected to begin soon on two pumptracks in Sugar Land. Pumptracks are a constructed...
15 places in the Houston area to grab your last minute presents this holiday season
Republic Boot Company offers an array of readymade boots in addition to custom boot-making services. (Photos by Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, the Houston area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive.
Additional funding approved for new Montrose Public Library
The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) Houston City Council members approved additional funding for the new Montrose Public Library at a Nov. 30 meeting to help cover the rising costs associated with an ongoing material shortage.
Proposal requiring permits for large events in Houston to come back to council Dec. 7
Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival was declared a mass casualty event after 10 individuals died due to crowd surge. (Community Impact staff) Members of the Houston City Council will debate an agenda item at a Dec. 7 meeting that would change the city's code of ordinances to require permits for any events with over 500 people held outdoors on private property.
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
New development firm proposes plan to redevelop Imperial Char House site, Imperial Historic District
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) PUMA Development—a Houston-based boutique development firm specializing in creating experience-driven, mixed-use communities—has proposed plans to redevelop Sugar Land’s historic Imperial Char House property. The development firm...
Home sales underway in Conroe's new Chapel Run community
Chapel Run, a single-family home community in Conroe, has begun home sales. (Courtesy Chapel Run) According to an Oct. 6 release, Chapel Run, a single-family home community in Conroe, has begun home sales. The master-planned community spans 157 acres with an estimated 600 single-family homes on 40-foot-wide homesites. Jeff Dewese, Senior Vice President of the Land Division at developer The Signorelli Co., said in the release he believes providing homes to the community will help Conroe as it experiences rapid growth.
VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe
VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5
Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
Hwy. 146 ranked as 51st most congested Texas roadway for 2nd year in a row
Hwy. 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook and League City Parkway in League City was ranked Texas' 51st most congested roadway. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) For the second year in a row, Hwy. 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook and League City Parkway in...
NASA Johnson Space Center director to receive 2023 Quasar Award from Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership
Vanessa Wyche will receive the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence. (Courtesy NASA/Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership will present the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence to Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson Space Center director, at its annual award banquet held at 2500 South Shore Blvd., League City, on Jan. 27, according to a release from the BAHEP.
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
CityVet to open first Houston-area location in Kingwood
CityVet, a Dallas-based network of 27 veterinarian-owned practices, will open its first Greater Houston-area location in early 2023, officials announced in a news release Nov. 17. (Courtesy CityVet) CityVet, a Dallas-based network of 27 veterinarian-owned practices, will open its first Greater Houston-area location in early 2023, officials announced in a...
