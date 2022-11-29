ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world

Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Knicks Assign Miles McBride, Jericho Sims to Westchester

The New York Knicks announced that center Miles McBride and guard Jericho Sims have been assigned to the team's G League affiliate in Westchester on Thursday. Each will be available for the Westchester Knicks' Thursday night showdown against College Park, Atlanta's affiliate, in Bridgeport, CT (7 p.m. ET, MSG). Both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Breakthrough vs. Warriors; Will it Continue?

It has been a tough process for Tim Hardaway Jr. to get back to his previous level since his season-ending foot injury last season. He's averaging just 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 32.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic put up another masterclass offensively in the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Detroit Pistons. Doncic's 35-point and 10-assist night went to waste as the Mavericks just could not stop the Detroit Pistons from scoring en route to a terrible OT loss against a team actively looking to tank.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers

After falling on Monday night in Toronto, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair – welcoming Joel Embiid and the Sixers to town on Wednesday night, trying to extend their home win streak to five games. Cleveland’s coming off a sluggish effort north of...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

PODCAST » A Discussion With Dame On The Brief Case, Episode 10

Greetings from somewhere between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City (literally, I'm typing this in the air from the team plane). Before the Trail Blazers finish up yet another road trip Saturday night versus the Jazz, wanted to get you another edition of The Brief Case, your quick hitting podcast covering all things Trail Blazers, before we head home...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings

Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...

