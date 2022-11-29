Read full article on original website
'You Have to Worry About Everything': Steph Curry in Awe of Luka Doncic's Performance
After the Dallas Mavericks took down the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Stephen Curry took some time to praise the play of Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-level season so far.
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley wants Luka Doncic to become a better off the ball player.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world
Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
Mavs And Pistons Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
“I thought that it was going to be to the Lakers” — Chris Webber admitted he didn't want to be with the Sacramento Kings
C-Webb knew what he could've done with Shaq, but fate never let him do so.
Yardbarker
Knicks Assign Miles McBride, Jericho Sims to Westchester
The New York Knicks announced that center Miles McBride and guard Jericho Sims have been assigned to the team's G League affiliate in Westchester on Thursday. Each will be available for the Westchester Knicks' Thursday night showdown against College Park, Atlanta's affiliate, in Bridgeport, CT (7 p.m. ET, MSG). Both...
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
No time for Hornets, Bucks to exhale after tight finishes
The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets had tense conclusions to their games Friday night. Now it might be a matter
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Breakthrough vs. Warriors; Will it Continue?
It has been a tough process for Tim Hardaway Jr. to get back to his previous level since his season-ending foot injury last season. He's averaging just 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 32.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Mavs vs. Jalen Brunson's Knicks Preview: Warm Welcome or Hard Feelings?
The Mavs face a tough task in defending Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is facing his former team for the first time.
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons
Luka Doncic put up another masterclass offensively in the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Detroit Pistons. Doncic's 35-point and 10-assist night went to waste as the Mavericks just could not stop the Detroit Pistons from scoring en route to a terrible OT loss against a team actively looking to tank.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
After falling on Monday night in Toronto, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair – welcoming Joel Embiid and the Sixers to town on Wednesday night, trying to extend their home win streak to five games. Cleveland’s coming off a sluggish effort north of...
NBA
Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marcus Graham Project Seek Young Professionals for Second Class
• PS&E and the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) are once again teaming up to give diverse Hoosier young professionals hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry. • The program offers participants the chance to learn through hands-on experiences, work on meaningful projects across the company, and network with Pacers...
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a block on LeBron James during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
PODCAST » A Discussion With Dame On The Brief Case, Episode 10
Greetings from somewhere between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City (literally, I'm typing this in the air from the team plane). Before the Trail Blazers finish up yet another road trip Saturday night versus the Jazz, wanted to get you another edition of The Brief Case, your quick hitting podcast covering all things Trail Blazers, before we head home...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings
Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...
NBA
Lonzo Ball's progress has "been really slow," Billy Donovan gives rehab update
All I want for Christmas is you, Lonzo. That might not be the precise lyrics, but it could be what the Bulls are wishing for this holiday season. Though it certainly doesn’t seem likely, and maybe not even for Neil Diamond’s birthday on January 24. Sweet Lonzo Ball,...
