740thefan.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
740thefan.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
740thefan.com
Barnesville wins first state football title
(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
