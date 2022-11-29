How Will Julie And Todd Chrisley Pay The $17.2 Million They Owe After Sentencing?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were formally sentenced a little over a week ago after being found guilty of tax fraud and more this past summer. All together, the famous couple was sentenced to 19 years in prison, and that’s not all. Due to their financial machinations (which amount to $36 million), they’ve been ordered to pay restitution. The Chrisleys have been fined $17.2 million, which is a significant amount of cash, even for the former stars of a major reality TV show. So the question is how are the two going to go about paying off their debt and, per a report, they’re going to have to unload two major assets to do so.

The Chrisleys are known for their extravagant lifestyle, which was on display quite frequently in their highly popular USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best – which is soon to be cancelled , per reports. Now faced with having to pay $17.2 million, the couple will reportedly have to put their two mansions up for sale. A source tells The New York Post that the two could lose those homes and more:

They’re going to have to give up a lot of things, including their homes, sadly. They won’t be able to afford it. But their main concern now is their children, especially their youngest boy.

Both houses are located in Tennessee and, according to Realtor.com (via Fox 5 Atlanta ), one is a 5,229-foot residence that’s located in Nashville and worth $2.9 million. The place also reportedly has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The other is in the Brentwood area and is a 13,279-foot abode with an estimated value of $5.9 million. This home, which sits on 1.1 acres of land, is a bit more robust than the other, as it apparently has six bedrooms and bathrooms, four half bathrooms, an eight-car garage and an in-ground pool. Theoretically, both places could fetch a pretty penny but, if their values are accurate, the couple would need to sell more possessions to settle the debt.

Aside from the hefty fine, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed 7. Both each received 16 months probation as well. Before the sentencing, the two seemed mostly upbeat in regard to how much time they would receive. Todd spoke out about how his faith in God was keeping him going while they were waiting. The Chrisley patriarch also got raw, as he called out those who claim to understand his situation .

The Chrisleys, as mentioned by the source, have other concerns on their hands right now. They also have to consider the well-being of their younger children, who are being placed in the custody of their daughter, Savannah . One of those kids is 16-year-old Grayson, who was recently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident.

At present, Julie and Todd Chrisley are set to surrender themselves on January 15, 2023. However, the Chrisleys are also in the process of filing an appeal, and their lawyer is “optimistic” that they’ll be successful. But that legal approach doesn’t go their way, there’s certainly a chance that the family’s homes and other belongings will hit the market.