Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the leading decentralised exchanges and have been performing well today. BNB is underperforming today but could rally higher over the coming days. The total crypto market cap could reach the $900 billion mark in the near term. The cryptocurrency market is trading in...
Cardano predicted a further 60% decline. Does the price action show this?
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen expects ADA to fall another 60%. The cryptocurrency has been on a downtrend since August amid growing on-chain activity. If you have been thinking of buying Cardano (ADA/USD), it could still be too early. According to popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, ADA prices could fall by another 60%. The token traded at $0.31 at press time, meaning that Cardano could touch $0.12 per the prediction. Why does Cowen think so?
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
Fantom eyes a breakout. Is the token about to post sustainable gains?
Fantom token has recovered by 28% in the last seven days. Developments around Fantom asset base have boosted the cryptocurrency. FTM has hit a descending trendline and could correct. Fantom (FTM/USD) trades at $0.24 as of press time, its highest level in nearly a month. The cryptocurrency has risen by...
Why BTC rose to $17K. Here is the potential price action next
Bitcoin rose on Thursday after Powell’s statement indicated slower rate hikes. BTC price has recovered above the 20-day MA. The long-term momentum is bearish for BTC unless bulls win back the $19,000 level. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) saw increased buyer interest on Thursday, rising to over $17,100. The price increase reflected...
Will UNI rally higher after Uniswap launches NFTs on its network?
UNI is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could rally higher before the end of the day. Uniswap announced a few hours ago that NFTs are officially live on its network. The total crypto market is slowly inching closer to the $900 billion mark. NFTs...
Jasmy token attempts breakout at 50-day MA. Should you buy it now?
JasmyCoin has recovered by double digits in a week. JASMY could correct in line with the longer-term bearish momentum. JasmyCoin (JASMY/USD) saw rising trading volumes on Friday amid a mixed cryptocurrencies trading. The token, ranked lowly at #543 on CoinMarketCap, has witnessed a 13% surge in the past week. The weekly gains now take bulls to an important level that would determine if investors will see further gains.
Here is the key update causing Chainlink to rally. Is a breakout imminent?
The Chainlink team issued an update regarding its upcoming staking feature. December started positively for the native token of Chainlink (LINK/USD). The cryptocurrency added an intraday of 2.45%, taking the weekly gains to 14%. The gains are fueled by a positive update by Chainlink on December 1. According to the...
Could New Metaverse Token, Metacade (MCADE), 10x Its Value in 2023?
With the metaverse expected to transform our everyday lives, becoming an early investor could be one of the most profitable moves you could ever make. One of the best ways to expose yourself to the growth of the metaverse is investing in new metaverse tokens, like Metacade. In this article,...
Coin price predictions: Band Protocol, Litecoin, Bitgert
Cryptocurrency prices crawled back as investors bought the dip. Band Protocol rose sharply as DeFi volume bounced back. Litecoin rallied as its hash rate and mining difficulty rose. Cryptocurrency prices staged a slow recovery this week as investors bought the dip following the relatively encouraging statement by Jerome Powell. Bitcoin...
XRP eyes a breakout as lawyer makes a prediction on Ripple case with SEC
Crypto lawyer expects a sweeping ruling in Ripple case with SEC. The cryptocurrency is bullish but needs a breakout for further gains. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been trading on short-term bullish momentum but within a tight range. That has seen the cryptocurrency hit resistance at $0.40, a level it has held for a few days. From there, it’s just one more bullish trigger, and XRP will break out. There are developments worth noting that could cause such price action.
ANKR dips by 5% after Ankr’s aBNB suffered an exploit
Ankr’s aBNB token has been exploited, and the project is working with exchanges to halt trading activities. ANKR has lost 5% of its value since the exploit. The broader crypto market could end the week in a negative fashion as prices of most coins are in the red zone.
ApeCoin hits resistance after a weekly surge. What next as the staking feature nears?
ApeCoin has returned 18% in a week. The launch of an NFT marketplace and expected staking feature is boosting the token. Further recoveries will depend on whether a breakout will occur at $4.2. ApeCoin (APE/USD) has risen by double digits in the past few days. As of press time, the...
GMX coin rising towards previous ATH: why is GMX price rising?
The price of GMX has been rising since mid-June 2022. The cryptocurrency has increased by more than 283% since June. GMX price was $13.26 on June 17 compared to its current price of $50.89. GMX coin is the native token of the decentralized exchange GMX. The GMX DEX has evolved...
Margex lets customers buy crypto with MasterCard, Visa, Apple Pay
Users can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Tether, Avalanche using 150+ payment methods. Among the other popular payment methods are PayPal, Google Pay, and SEPA transfer. The trading platform will award you with a $100 trading bonus to celebrate the introduction of its buy crypto feature. Margex, the first boutique...
FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live
FTM has been the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. The rally comes after Fantom announced its integration with Ledger Live. FTM could rally toward the $0.270 resistance level in the near term. Fantom integrates with Ledger Live. FTM, the native...
Top 11 Metaverse Crypto That Will Make You a Fortune in 2023
As 2023 comes into focus, it brings with it a world of opportunities to invest in some of the top metaverse crypto for both short and long-term holding. While the great crypto crash has reset values across the board, the investment opportunities which are arising have actually never been better.
Stripe launches fiat-to-crypto payment service for Web3 apps
According to a statement released on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, payment processor Stripe has launched a fiat-to-crypto payment service for Web3 businesses. The fiat-to-crypto service will allow customers to instantly buy cryptocurrencies in Web3 apps. The services offer an easy Fiat-to-Crypto onramp. The new Stripe product is in form of...
What is next for crypto? Proof of reserves is not helping this mess
Trust in exchanges is rightfully gone, with customers pulling thousands of bitcoins out over the last month. Proof of reserves does nothing in its current format to broker trust. Regulators need to step in as the industry has lost run of itself. November. Not good in the crypto markets. But...
Revising Ethereum Classic after Coinbase plans to end support for the cryptocurrency
Coinbase has earmarked Ethereum Classic as among the tokens to remove from its wallet. The cryptocurrency could proceed to $13 if bulls do not arrest the decline. US crypto exchange Coinbase will end support for Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) in January next year. The targeted assets also include XRP, XLM, and BCH. Coinbase cites low usage on its self-custody digital asset for the digital assets.
