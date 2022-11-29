Read full article on original website
Related
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture
Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Demons in America
David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
Wilma Mankiller, first female principal chief of Cherokee Nation, led with compassion and continues to inspire today
If you fish in your pocket or purse for a U.S. quarter today, there’s a chance you’ll see Wilma Mankiller’s face. She was the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief, and she inspired generations of Cherokees and young Native people like me. In 2022, Mankiller was...
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
John Tanner was an example of white assimilation into Native American culture
Portrait of John Tanner in 1830Credit: Edwin James (portrait exécuté à la demande de); Public Domain Image. John Tanner (1780 - 1846) was captured by the Odawa Indians as a young boy. His family had homesteaded on the Ohio River in the region that is now Kentucky when he was kidnapped.
Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.
Elizabeth Cordero honors both her past in Mexico and her present in the U.S. by celebrating her blended worlds. Read more here.
Biden Issues Grant to Relocate Native Americans From Rising Oceans
For centuries, Native Americans have been forcibly relocated from their rightful homes to more vulnerable locations. And after far too long, President Biden is finally attempting to reconcile. On Wednesday, Nov. 30 during the two-day White House Tribal Nationals Summit, the POTUS promised to allocate $75 million to relocate three tribes to higher grounds, away from rising sea levels. In addition to Biden's grant to relocate Native Americans, he also vowed to give them more federal power.
Here's What’s Going On in Indian Country: Dec. 1 —Dec. 8
This weekend and next week in Indian Country, holiday markets kick off, film screenings abound and the American Association of Indian Affairs celebrates 100 years with the first annual Tribal Museum Day. Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country. Saturday,...
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted
The president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County, spoke with ABC7 on why Native sovereignty is multifaceted.
This Day in History: November 19
Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.
Cherokee Nation’s Delegate to Congress is 187 Years Overdue
Opinion. After a 187-year wait, the Cherokee Nation may be getting closer to having a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. testified before the House Committee on Rules during a historic hearing earlier this month, asking for the fulfillment of a promise stipulated to the Cherokee Nation in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
Documentarian Ken Burns Charts US History in Fascinating Photos
Famous documentarian Ken Burns is exploring the history of the United States through a new book titled, In Our America. Burns assembled the book of his favorite images that best embody nearly two hundred years of the United States. “I’ve needed 45 years of telling stories in American history, of...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
