ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
The Verge
Marvel Snap’s new way to earn cards is live
Your Marvel Snap shop might look a bit different today. As The Verge reported last week, a new way to outright buy not yet unlocked cards is now live alongside some card updates, bug fixes, a new earnable currency, and a slew of new cards. Known as Collector’s Tokens, the...
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is live, but it’s worse than we feared
After being offline for nearly two weeks, the original Call of Duty: Warzone — now branded as Warzone Caldera — has relaunched, but the package is far from what it used to be. This modified version of the beloved game is completely stripped down, offering access only to the Caldera map and the standard battle royale mode. This wasn’t much of a surprise, as Activision previously confirmed the game would lack key features, but now that Caldera is live, it’s far more disappointing than we expected. Here’s what’s currently missing from the battle royale game.
The Verge
New Amnesia game offers ‘semi-open world’ gameplay and a gun
Frictional Games, maker of SOMA and the Amnesia series, has announced it’s working on a new entry in its roster of survival horror titles with Amnesia: The Bunker. With a release date sometime next year, Amnesia: The Bunker seems to be unlike any of its predecessors. For starters, in the game’s short announcement trailer, it looks like you’re not going to be forced to stare down unknown eldritch terrors with naught but a flashlight and thinking happy thoughts. No, you’re getting a gun.
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto’ studio voted the title “least likely to succeed”
The studio that created Grand Theft Auto once voted the action-adventure game “least likely to succeed” in an in-house survey of developers. DMA, who went on to become Rockstar North, spent three-and-a-half years developing the original Grand Theft Auto before it was released on November 28, 1997. According...
ComicBook
LeBron James Celebrates God of War Ragnarok Success
LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.
CNET
Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit
If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest batch of mobile games includes Cats & Soup and a new Reigns
Netflix has once again quietly added some games to its mobile app — and there’s some cool stuff to dig into in this batch. Headlining the update is Reigns: Three Kingdoms, the latest entry in the card-swiping strategy series. This iteration is inspired by the 14th-century novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and according to publisher Devolver Digital, it “thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power.”
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
CNET
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
We've heard Chris Pratt as Mario. Now, in a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he's joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Pratt provides the voice of the famous video game plumber in the upcoming animated film, although he apparently avoids the familiar stereotyped Italian accent. Nintendo released a first teaser in October but it didn't include Peach and didn't give much away about Pratt's voice acting, with no sign of catchphrases like "It's-a me, Mario" or "Wahoo!"
CNET
Yes, Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox
Each year, as colder temperatures sweep in and you bundle up on the couch near a fire, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar. If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering an article of clothing intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.
The Verge
Nintendo shuts down Smash World Tour ‘without any warning’
The Smash World Tour has announced that both the upcoming championship tournament and the 2023 Smash World Tour have been canceled after Nintendo demanded the event organizers cease operations “without any warning.”. As reported by Kotaku, the third-party event was one of the largest fighting game competitions in the...
