Susan Ann Taylor of Watertown, WI died on November 29, 2022, trusting in her Lord Jesus Christ and looking forward to the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. She was born to Philip and Joyce Strohm on June 4, 1954, in Racine, WI. Sue was made a child of God through Holy Baptism on July 4, 1954, and later was confirmed in her faith at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI on April 7, 1968.

