Susan Ann Taylor
Susan Ann Taylor of Watertown, WI died on November 29, 2022, trusting in her Lord Jesus Christ and looking forward to the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. She was born to Philip and Joyce Strohm on June 4, 1954, in Racine, WI. Sue was made a child of God through Holy Baptism on July 4, 1954, and later was confirmed in her faith at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI on April 7, 1968.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
Durkee sentenced to life in prison
Elizabeth Durkee, A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson resident, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after being found guilty on charges of 1st degree intentional homicide and arson of a building without the owner’s consent. Charges stem from crimes that took place in June of 2021 at 415 Foster St.,...
Whitewater: Holiday parade to be held Friday
The Generac-sponsored Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2, in Whitewater, according to information supplied by event organizer Downtown Whitewater, Inc. Downtown Whitewater, Inc., is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization formed to promote the city’s history and traditions, according to its website. The parade is scheduled to begin at...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
Rhonda Dutton didn't want to live in just any home. So she bought a firehouse in Kenosha that was built in 1915. Dutton turned it into a home with her soon-to-be husband Kenny Rottmann.
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Whitewater: Wisconsin Makers kicks off ‘Movie Night’ with ‘The Princess Bride’
The Wisconsin Makers organization has announced it will be premiering “Movie Night,” Friday, Dec. 9. The first movie night will feature “The Princess Bride,” the showing of which will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the community makerspace, 200 E. Clay St.,...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
Kenosha Eats: Breakfast Buster Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave., is a classic diner with everything you would expect and more...
MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information...
After 59 years, Racine paint shop prepares to say goodbye
RACINE, Wis. — Declaring that someone is an expert isn’t something to be done lightly. However, Barry Sanders has most definitely earned the title when it comes to paint. He has spent much of his life mixing, matching and selling paint out of the family business. Sanders’ father...
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal conviction in Waukesha parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing six people when he drove through a Waukesha holiday parade last year, has filed a letter notifying the court he plans to appeal his conviction. Brooks, 40, filed his notice to appeal in Waukesha County Court on Tuesday, according to online court records. A jury found...
