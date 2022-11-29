Read full article on original website
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control
Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week. “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job...
House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
The House passed a bill on Wednesday to avert a railway strike, taking the first major step in avoiding a walkout of workers that would have drastic effects on the U.S. economy as it heads into the holiday season. The chamber passed the resolution in a 290-137 vote, sending it...
Congress averts ‘catastrophic’ rail strike amid sick time concerns
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted after Congress passed a measure forcing rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract. While Congress was able to avert a rail strike, the labor contract lawmakers are forcing the unions to ratify leaves workers...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike. After it pushed through the House on Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill...
DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays
(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months. A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies. The report, which comes...
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations’ longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy. Macron was to be the guest of honor among about 400 at the White House’s first...
Former Pres. Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the public Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” Clinton tweeted. The 76-year-old former Arkansas governor also said...
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The announcement of an “After School Satan Club” at a primary school in Virginia caused concerned among many local parents. A flyer circulated on social media, which announced the club and its planned launch at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake on Dec. 15.
What is the white paper revolution?
Chinese protesters have turned to a uniquely plain everyday object in their demonstrations against the strict “zero COVID” strategy — a blank sheet of paper. As mass demonstrations first erupted in major cities across China last weekend, protesters could be seen holding up the blank sheets of white paper, leading some to dub the protests the “white paper revolution” or the “A4 revolution” for the size of the standard sheet.
Rep. Paul Tonko calls for FTC to stop ‘Grinch Bots’ from ruining holiday shopping
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There’s a growing army online, making holiday gifts and toys, more expensive. “Certain items that children really desire are unaffordable because of the cyber bots operation,” Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) said. Tonko authorized a bill to stop so-called grinch bots and is also calling...
Would Donald Trump Cut Social Security Benefits if Reelected?
Former President Trump, who's seeking reelection to the Oval Office, may be forced to tackle shortcomings with America's top retirement program.
Biden on rail worker sick leave: ‘We’re going to get it done but not within this agreement’
President Biden on Thursday said he supports increasing paid leave accommodations for rail workers, but that it should be addressed separately from a congressional bill to avoid a work stoppage that he warned could cause a recession. “I think we’re going to get it done, but not within this agreement,”...
