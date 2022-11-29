ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control

Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months. A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies. The report, which comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2Now

Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations’ longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy. Macron was to be the guest of honor among about 400 at the White House’s first...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Former Pres. Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the public Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” Clinton tweeted. The 76-year-old former Arkansas governor also said...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

What is the white paper revolution?

Chinese protesters have turned to a uniquely plain everyday object in their demonstrations against the strict “zero COVID” strategy — a blank sheet of paper. As mass demonstrations first erupted in major cities across China last weekend, protesters could be seen holding up the blank sheets of white paper, leading some to dub the protests the “white paper revolution” or the “A4 revolution” for the size of the standard sheet.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy