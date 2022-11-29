Read full article on original website
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
wjhl.com
Daytime live from General Morgan Inn for a holiday special
Chris and Amy kick off a live holiday special at the General Morgan Inn with a very special guest ahead of several Christmas events coming up at the hotel and in downtown Greeneville. General Manager of the General Morgan Inn Isaac Myers tells us about the upcoming activities and events...
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo Christmas tree
Hayley Potter, Stacye Yeager and Nikki Brooks of Six Rivers Media decorate a Christmas tree at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport to promote Farm Expo 2023, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway. A tree lighting ceremony will happen Saturday following the Christmas parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Edgar the Cow will be on hand to distribute free Farm Expo tickets.
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People, churches, schools and businesses filled downtown Bristol Thursday night with the Christmas spirit. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said there’s something about the spirit of a parade at nighttime. “People love a night parade; they ask when it was moved to the day if […]
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch
This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
fox17.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
Kingsport Times-News
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Kingsport Times-News
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio have won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
What makes the Budweiser Clydesdales ‘World Famous’?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- They’re on t-shirts, beer steins and any piece of merchandise you can think of. The Budweiser Clydesdales are the stars of any show they’re in and always draw a crowd. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. “They were originally a gift from August Busch Jr. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
Tri-Cities Best: The Groovy Smoothie is whipping up something new in Erwin
The Groovy Smoothie was chosen as the region's best brunch location by viewer nominations and votes.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday
ELIZABETHTON — Friday evening, Dec. 2, downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering shoppers delicious beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while doing their shopping. Complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses. It is the second annual...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
