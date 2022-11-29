Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Says His Longtime Battle With WWE Is Almost Over
Ryback debuted his gimmick in 2012 and immediately got over with the fans. Over the next several weeks, Ryback would steamroll his opponents and fans just couldn’t get enough. However, Ryback’s push came to a screeching halt when several top WWE stars criticized Ryback for being a stiff worker.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Announcer Quetzalli Bulnes Addresses Her Release In Now-Deleted Video
It’s been quite a rough month for former Spanish WWE presenter Quetzalli Bulnes after the shocking incident where she offered an unplanned spot to a YouTuber friend at a Live Event in Mexico. The incident landed the former host of WWE Ahora in hot water. It seems the former WWE announcer has addressed the incident with a pretty strange product placement after her WWE release.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
ringsidenews.com
Bow Wow Appears During AEW Dynamite
Bow Wow is trying hard to get a spot on the AEW roster and he even made a move at Jade Cargill to get recognition. Tonight, the rapper once again shoot his shot with the AEW TBS Champion. Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured Jade Cargill and The Baddies in...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For December 2, 2022
AEW taped Rampage from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum following the conclusion of the November 30, 2022 edition of Dynamite, and spoilers for the show have been revealed. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show. Keep checking back as we continue to update this article as results are fed to us!
ringsidenews.com
AEW Books Tag Team Title Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
The December 7, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The company announced new matches for the show during Rampage this week. AEW announced that The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) will put their tag team titles on the line against AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) on Dynamite next week.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Quetzalli Bulnes After Incident At Recent Mexico City Live Event
WWE is an ever-expanding global enterprise, as it continues to make its mark in countries all over the world. WWE has a strong foothold in Mexico and as such, they have their own representatives there. However, one such representative is no longer part of the company after a recent WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Getting Hurt In AEW All Out Brawl
CM Punk has been a rare sight in the world of professional wrestling. The Second City Saint became the subject of controversy yet again after he was involved in a brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. A report emerged that his beloved dog Larry was hurt during the brawl, and a recent photo has seemingly confirmed those speculations.
ringsidenews.com
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
ringsidenews.com
Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut During Rampage
Shane Taylor mowed through opponents during his run as the Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Tonight, the Master of Unprovoked Violence showed up in All Elite Wrestling. Shane Taylor made his AEW debut during Rampage this week. The former ROH World Television Champion interrupted Keith Lee’s backstage interview with...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Reveals New AEW World Title During Dynamite
MJF promised to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and he did just that. Tonight, the Devil Himself revealed a brand new championship and declared it the most prestigious title in the industry. MJF appeared with William Regal during Dynamite this week. The AEW World...
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s Invitational Poker Tournament Added To Raw Next Week
JBL returned to Raw a couple of weeks ago and introduced the WWE Universe to an all new Baron Corbin. The WWE Hall of Famer will return to the red brand with an Invitational Poker Tournament next week. WWE announced that JBL will introduce fans to the tournament next week...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration & More Announced For WWE SmackDown Next Week
Kurt Angle dominated SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression, putting on spectacular matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio to name a few. The Olympic Gold Medalist will return to the blue brand next week. WWE announced that Kurt Angle will appear on SmackDown next week...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan For MJF As World Champion
MJF became a huge star after working hard to establish himself in the pro wrestling world. He calls himself the Devil of AEW and fans certainly consider him as well. He is the AEW World Champion and AEW certainly has a lot of plans for MJF. As seen on this...
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has carved out a spot for herself in the WWE women’s division, despite not fitting the stature of gifted in-ring performer. Mella overcame a personal tragedy a while back and was supported by friends, family and her fans throughout that entire phase. Carmella took to social media to acknowledge their support.
ringsidenews.com
Kota Ibushi Could Join Kenny Omega In AEW Very Soon
Kota Ibushi is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now. He was involved in a lot of controversy earlier this year, leaving his NJPW status in doubt. He was also part of The Golden Lovers with Kenny Omega and was loved by many. By the looks of it, he might be leaving NJPW very soon and joining up with Kenny Omega.
ringsidenews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle
Daniel Garcia has enjoyed a great run with the ROH Pure Championship, currently at the 85th day of his title reign. He is set to break the 100th day mark, that is if he’s able to successfully defend it at a newly announced championship match at ROH Final Battle.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Copied Conor McGregor’s Infamous Suit On AEW Dynamite
MJF became a huge star in rapid fashion, and fans simply can’t get enough of him now. His heel character remains one of the most compelling in pro wrestling right now. In fact, MJF decided to copy one of the best heels in MMA, Conor McGregor, judging by what he wore on Dynamite this week.
Comments / 0