States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Air marshals rerouted to southern border amid migrant surge
(NewsNation) — A record-breaking number of migrant encounters is prompting the Department of Homeland Security to reroute U.S. air marshals to the southern border. Customs and Border Protection logged more than 2.3 million encounters in the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. More than 230,000 encounters were reported in October, a jump from about 165,000 the same month last year.
U.S. facing threat of a “tripledemic” this winter
KSNF/KODE — Just when we thought the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over, experts are warning that a “tripledemic” is heading our way this winter. This trio of viral threats includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and COVID. Many children’s hospitals across the country are already experiencing a surge, fueled by a spike in respiratory viruses, leaving them with no free beds.
