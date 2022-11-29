New bus routes aim to curb school violence

Sycamore Lane Primary Schools teacher assistant Mrs. Jennifer Jackson earned her Key Player award by being a strong instructional leader in the classroom. She demonstrates her willingness to support her team and when she sees a need in the school, she takes care of it without having to be asked to do so. Photo courtesy of Scotland County Public Schools

LAURINBURG — School safety was the major focus of the Nov. 28 meeting of the Scotland County Board of Education.

During Superintendent Takeda LeGrand’s report to the board, she reviewed steps the district is taking to address safety concerns.

The district is creating dedicated and direct bus routes for Shaw Academy, an alternative learning environment, students. These new routes will eliminate the need for students referred to Shaw to interact with students at other schools during transportation wait times in the morning and afternoon. Administrators believe this separation will provide time and distance to defuse tensions that may lead to altercations between students.

The plan for these new routes stemmed from a recommendation from Scotland High School principal, Brent Smith, after he implemented the social circle intervention designed to improve student behavior with staff. After a violent incident at the high school several weeks ago, Smith invited teachers and other staff who were involved to share how they felt in the aftermath of the episode. In addition to leading to the practical change of dedicated bus routes, the social circle exercise created what Smith described as a connectedness with the team.

“I can feel us getting stronger together,” he said.

Michael Chapman, executive director for operations, indicated that the new Shaw-specific routes are in the process of being constructed and driver assignments reviewed.

LeGrand also informed the board of a request for additional SROs for the high school and Laurel Hill Elementary. Laurel Hill Elementary does not currently have a dedicated SRO.

In December, LeGrand will be reviewing the implementation of various programs intended to create a safe and orderly environment in the schools.

For the period from July 1 through November 16, the district has referred 36 students to Shaw Academy, one for a long-term suspension, two for 365 Day suspensions, and one to the Three to Six program.

Carver Middle School principal, Patrick Peed, told the board that student behavior has resulted in 418 office referrals so far this school year, with 281 resulting in out of school suspensions (OSS) and 43 in-school suspensions (ISS). The top three offenses have been aggressive behavior, disruptive behavior, and disrespect to faculty or staff.

His team is increasing hall and bathroom sweeps to ensure students are where they belong throughout the day and have added more coverage of buses during dismissal.

Spring Hill Middle School, the site of an altercation resulting in a student requiring medical attention two weeks ago, reported 223 office referrals leading to 62 OSS and 85 ISS. Principal Pam Lewis described a hybrid model of scheduling students to help them become more familiar with the type of class schedule they will experience at the high school. This model enables staff to separate students between the morning and afternoon. Lewis explained to the board that the time and space given to students increases safety and provides more opportunity for instruction.

Two repeat violent offenders from Spring Hill have been referred to Shaw Academy.

Shaw Academy principal, Philip Boayue, told the board there have been 23 office referrals, 20 OSS and 3 ISS, the majority of offenses being disruptive behavior, bus misbehavior, and inappropriate items on campus. He reviewed the steps teachers and counselors take to help students return to their home school, including clear expectations of behavior and coordination with parents.

The Scotland Early College High School (SEarCH) program reported 16 office referrals with OSS and 5 ISS. One repeat offender, receiving two ISS for the same behavior, participated in a meeting with school staff and a parent to identify the conditions contributing to the problem and develop a strategy for improving future behavior.

Scotland High School reported 780 referrals resulting in 272 OSS and 267 ISS stemming from behavior including fighting, aggressive behavior, and disrespect or disruptive behavior. Smith told the board that these numbers reflect an increase over last year which had 536 referrals. Fighting offences also increased from last year, 17 to 25.

Responding to questions from Board Chair, Rick Singletary, about the root causes of the fighting and other disruptive behaviors, Smith told the group that his conversations with students and staff suggest students understand the consequences of this type of behavior.

“They tell me that when they were home for virtual learning, they saw videos on TikTok and Instagram celebrating and promoting violence,” Smith said. “The mindset is they want it for entertainment and for it to be shared.”

He also said he believes many students are in the midst of a mental health crisis fueled by grief and loss and expressed by anger. In some cases, however, students are just choosing to react inappropriately when they know it is the wrong thing to do.

“I’m in this for the future and hate to see kids make bad decisions – decisions they will regret for the rest of their loves,” Smith said.

Looking to the future, Smith told the board his team will be finding ways to improve Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS), adding training to help administrators, counselors, and teachers better spot signs of behavior problems to allow for better early intervention, and matching support staff to follow the student through their high school career rather than change year to year.

Smith also reported 24 staff trained in social circle interventions, eight implemented in the first nine weeks and used in four classrooms on a daily or weekly basis. Smith believes this tactic creates a sense of safety and foundation for relationships in the classrooms.

A mass casualty training exercise is planned for December 19th and 20th with participation from first responder agencies from Scotland and surrounding counties and district and school level administrators. Staff are invited to be involved as actors portraying students and casualties for the active training that will take place on December 20th. The training is provided by Raven Advisory Group and is funded by a grant from the Center for Safer Schools.

Community members recognized

Prior to an in-depth review of safety in each school, several members of the school community were recognized for their achievements.

Notably, Carver Middle School student Kaliyah Harrington was acknowledged for her heroism in alerting her family about a fire in their home.

Board member, Raymond Hyatt, was recognized for his eight years of service to the Board. New board members will be sworn in on Monday, December 12th at the next regular board meeting.