NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
Luis Suarez broke down on the bench upon seeing South Korea score against Portugal, knocking Uruguay out of the World Cup
Luis Suarez saw the scoreboard showing South Korea went ahead against Portugal, a result that would ultimately push Uruguay out of the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
Report: Christian Pulisic Has 'No Desire' To Renew Contract
Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic reportedly has no intention of renewing his contract with Chelsea.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
USA soccer WAGs celebrate World Cup win over Iran: ‘Hell yes’
The wife of U.S. soccer goalkeeper Matt Turner summed up Tuesday’s win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in two words: ‘Hell yes.” Taking to her Instagram Stories from Al Thumama Stadium, Ash Turner — who has been supporting the 28-year-old goalkeeper in Qatar — posted a handful of videos from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory against Iran, which propelled America out of Group B and into the Round of 16. “Hell yes,” Ash captioned one video, which featured players running onto the pitch. Previous 1 of 2 Next In a separate post, Ash can be seen embracing Turner, who also serves as...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and they are no longer alive. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
CBS Sports
Germany out of World Cup despite comeback win over Costa Rica; Japan and Spain advance to round of 16
The surprises in Qatar just kept coming on Thursday with Spain finished second after losing to Japan. Group E of the World Cup reached a frantic conclusion on Thursday as four-time champions Germany were bounced from the group stage as Japan won the group with a shocking 2-1 victory over Spain. The Spanish advanced as the second-place team.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
2022 World Cup Bracket Comes Into Focus as Group Stage Ends
As the group stage comes to an end in Qatar, the knockout bracket are coming into focus. Here are the matchups that have been set.
CBS Sports
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: El Tri eliminated from FIFA World Cup before knockouts for first time since
Mexico's World Cup journey came to a close on Wednesday after 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to see El Tri through to the knockout rounds for an eighth consecutive World Cup. Mexico's attack finally started to click in the final match day of the group stage with goals by Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, but Saudi Arabia snuffed the candle out on Mexico's hope with a late game stoppage time goal from Salem Aldawsari.
NBC Sports
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Germany suffered a second straight group-stage exit at the World Cup on Thursday as Japan stunned Spain 2-1, a result which sent both teams through to the last 16. Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to top the group with seven points, reaching the last 16 for the first time in 36 years.
