wvlt.tv
Heather visits some Morgan County students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Tennessee Tribune
Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant
KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
wvlt.tv
‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers and deputies in Sevier County are filling up their cruisers with toys instead of criminals. The ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event helps the annual Toys for Tots campaign by filling a police cruiser with toys. Officers from the Sevierville Police Department and deputies...
wvlt.tv
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
wvlt.tv
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School made state history Friday, winning its eighth football championship in a row. It’s the 21st overall championship win for the Tornadoes and the first for long time defensive coordinator and first year Head Coach Brian Nix. Alcoa ends the year 14-1 after beating East Nashville 45-26.
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
Get in the Christmas spirit with WIVK Christmas Parade!. You can use white wine or even rose instead of apple cider or champagne to spice it up. 'Cram a Cruiser' event collects toys for area children.
wvlt.tv
Changes made to federal college financial aid application (1)
One year after the fire; Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has served thousands. Construction started at the charity's Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago. The room that used to be offices now has half of a roof, and the floor is covered with saw dust and rocks.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Chamber: Knoxville’s economy needs to change for the ‘Imagination Age’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Chamber thinks Knoxville’s economy needs to change in big ways to keep up with other cities across the country. The group released an economic briefing Wednesday, which outlined the ways the chamber thinks the city needs to adapt. The chamber’s main concern was...
wvlt.tv
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Knoxville Chamber: Knoxville's economy needs to change for the 'Imagination Age'. Knoxville's economy needs to change in major ways, according to the Knoxville Chamber. TBI Issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Knox County. Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston is missing.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. 'Definitely need the community': Salvation Army says donations are behind. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
wvlt.tv
What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville-based ‘Cocaine Bear’ story turns into movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville man called the police in 1985 when he saw a man in his backyard and didn’t know who it was. After investigators arrived on the scene, they realized the man was Andrew Thorton who had died after jumping out of an airplane without his parachute activating in time.
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
