MCTXSheriff Celebrates 185 years of Service
For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area,...
Get Your Lederhosen Ready!
Turn up the polka and get your lederhosen ready...it's almost time for the 21st Annual Tomball German Fest Christmas Market on December 9, 10 and 11!. For three days, Tomball will celebrate a German-rooted Christmas Market filled with food, music, shopping, a carnival, a giant kids zone, and fun spread over four downtown city blocks.
Tomball PD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Tomball Police Department is asking for help identifying this subject. He is a suspect in a criminal mischief, where he turned the power off to a residence and caused $600 in damages. A reward is available for information that leads to a positive identification and arrest of the suspect.
