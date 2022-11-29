Read full article on original website
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Helping Center’s Learn for Life program gets $36,000 donation
The Helping Center of Marble Falls received a $36,000 donation from the The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort 2022 Mah Jongg Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The money will fund the nonprofit’s Learn for Life educational program. “The Helping Center and Learn for Life are excited to accept this...
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marble Falls City Council. 6...
Estrada warns growth will continue to be an issue￼
Among the demographics discussed at Monday night’s meeting of the Lockhart ISD Board, Lockhart High School has grown by 32 percent since 2016 with 500 additional students. Also, Second and fourth graders are the largest classes in Lockhart. Kindergarten will have about 470 students by the 2024-2025 school year....
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Georgetown ISD proposes adding seven new courses to district offerings
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed courses at its Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD is proposing seven new courses as part of its annual process to consider additions for new course offerings at the secondary level. Terri Conrad, GISD's chief strategist...
Power restored to AISD schools, most Austin Energy customers after outage
Several Austin ISD schools and the district's Central Office are without power Wednesday morning, but school operations are carrying on.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
HLCA ‘Sculpture In The Square’ In Marble Falls, Dec. 3
If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3. Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.
Highland Lakes Crisis Network rolls out holiday tamale fundraiser
Get your holiday tamales and help the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The nonprofit’s annual fundraising sale is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. It also will have a booth set up at the Christmas Market Day on Main Street, which is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the same day.
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Llano County ESD No. 5 now official
The Llano County Commissioners Court approved the official formation of Emergency Services District No. 5 during its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Precinct 108 constituents overwhelmingly voted in favor of forming the ESD in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Commissioners also appointed five ESD board members to staggered terms...
Pinches Tacos now open in East Central Austin
Pinches Tacos is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin. (Courtesy Pinches Tacos) A new taco truck called Pinches Tacos opened on East 7th Street next to Revival Coffee. Pinches serves quesa birria, Mexican street tacos and more. The truck is family-run by the Serratos, who come from generations of taco experience. The craft of Mexican cuisine was first introduced into the family by Mario Serratos Jr.’s grandfather and has since been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Pinches opened Oct. 3 and is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin.
