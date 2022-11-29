Read full article on original website
Gas falls under $3 per gallon in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon. On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon. AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North...
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
Four dogs die in fire near Perham, wood stove cause of blaze
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – A wood stove was the cause of a fire southwest of Perham that destroyed a shop, everything inside and killed four yellow labs. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze was spotted by someone driving by shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the fire is not considered suspicious.
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
