Tomball, TX

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Get Your Lederhosen Ready!

Turn up the polka and get your lederhosen ready...it's almost time for the 21st Annual Tomball German Fest Christmas Market on December 9, 10 and 11!. For three days, Tomball will celebrate a German-rooted Christmas Market filled with food, music, shopping, a carnival, a giant kids zone, and fun spread over four downtown city blocks.
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Christmas Markets in The Woodlands Area

Get your Christmas shopping done and support small businesses by shopping locally at one of these markets. December 3, 2022 – HOLIDAY MISTLETOE MARKET – There will be over 230 vendors offering everything from women’s and children’s clothing, home, holiday and garden decor, gourmet food items, handmade and fashion jewelry, fashion trucks and so much more! $5 cash entry. Teachers, military and first responders with ID and children have free entry! Location: The Lone Star Convention Center, 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303. Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Learn More.
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business

Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
Tanglewood Holiday Dream Homes You Can Tour — Stepping Into the Spirit of the Season

The home at 414 Shadywood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour. Now that pandemic fears have receded, the time-honored Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour returns this Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. It opens the doors on three grand dwellings in Tanglewood, each decorated to the tasteful hilt by professionals for the holidays. “Making Spirits Bright for Our Community” is the theme of the biennial fundraiser with proceeds going to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.
