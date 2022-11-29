Read full article on original website
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
thewoodlandstx.com
Get Your Lederhosen Ready!
Turn up the polka and get your lederhosen ready...it's almost time for the 21st Annual Tomball German Fest Christmas Market on December 9, 10 and 11!. For three days, Tomball will celebrate a German-rooted Christmas Market filled with food, music, shopping, a carnival, a giant kids zone, and fun spread over four downtown city blocks.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
mocomotive.com
Best places to see holiday decorations in Montgomery County, from lights to festive storefronts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tis the season for twinkling Christmas lights, holiday storefronts and all the festive decorations that come with the holiday season. In Montgomery County, there are several locations to fill your cup with Christmas cheer as you take in the…
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Markets in The Woodlands Area
Get your Christmas shopping done and support small businesses by shopping locally at one of these markets. December 3, 2022 – HOLIDAY MISTLETOE MARKET – There will be over 230 vendors offering everything from women’s and children’s clothing, home, holiday and garden decor, gourmet food items, handmade and fashion jewelry, fashion trucks and so much more! $5 cash entry. Teachers, military and first responders with ID and children have free entry! Location: The Lone Star Convention Center, 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303. Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Learn More.
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant The Warwick Offers a Posh Sunday Brunch in Galleria Area
In 2019, after 40 years, Houston’s on Westheimer closed without warning. Fast-forward to 2022, and The Warwick now operates in that location at 5888 Westheimer. Since opening, the restaurant has expanded its hours and added brunch, which is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Warwick is posh and...
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
KHOU
A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"
HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
papercitymag.com
Tanglewood Holiday Dream Homes You Can Tour — Stepping Into the Spirit of the Season
The home at 414 Shadywood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour. Now that pandemic fears have receded, the time-honored Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour returns this Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. It opens the doors on three grand dwellings in Tanglewood, each decorated to the tasteful hilt by professionals for the holidays. “Making Spirits Bright for Our Community” is the theme of the biennial fundraiser with proceeds going to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.
Word on the street Dickinson...
· It’s almost here, the most magical time of the year!. Our Third Annual Gator Bayou Lighted Christmas Boat Parade presented by Destination Dickinson will be held Saturday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m.
